ICC voices alarm over fighting in Sudan's El Fasher as RSF gains ground

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces are slowly advancing in the city of El Fasher in Sudan’s Darfur region after weeks of street battles against the army and its allies that prompted a warning on Tuesday from the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor.

The RSF, which has been fighting the army since April last year, advanced in the city’s eastern and north-eastern districts and more recently made inroads in the south, according to residents and local activists.

The group has faced resistance from former rebels allied with the army. Its fighters, as well as civilians, have also been the target of the army’s air strikes, they said.

RSF fighters looted El Fasher’s main South Hospital on Sunday and fired shots at the medical staff and patients, forcing its closure, according to the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

There were no reports of casualties.

Sudanese children waiting in line during a campaign to combat a polio epidemic and the elimination of vitamin A deficiency. AFP

El Fasher in North Darfur is the only one of the region’s four provincial capitals that is not controlled by the RSF. Its fall would constitute a turning point in the war that has raged for about 14 months between the army and the paramilitary group.

The city, an aid hub for a region on the brink of famine, is defended by the army’s 6th Infantry Division and allied former rebels. Its only airport remains under army control, which has resorted to delivering supplies to the local garrison and allies by plane due to the RSF’s siege of the city.

The army has also delivered essential medical supplies for residents.

El Fasher has seen fierce fighting since May 10, with at least 192 killed and more than 1,200 wounded, according to MSF. About 150,000 people have fled the city.

Hundreds of fresh graves have been discovered in an analysis of satellite images by Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab.

On Tuesday, the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan voiced concern about the violence raging in Darfur, urging witnesses to send his office evidence to aid the tribunal’s investigation.

“I am extremely concerned about allegations of widespread international crimes being committed in El Fasher and its surrounding areas,” said Mr Khan.

Evidence already collected “seems to show credible, repeated, expanding, continuous allegations of attacks against the civilian population”, he said.

Mr Khan said there was also evidence to suggest “the widespread, prevalent use of rape and other forms of sexual violence” and attacks against hospitals.

“It is an outrage that we are allowing history to repeat itself once again in Darfur,” said the prosecutor, alluding to the conflict that raged in Darfur in the 2000s and which left 300,000 dead and displaced another 2.5 million, according to the UN.

Fighters from Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces secure an area where RSF commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo was attending a tribal rally. AP

“We cannot and we must not allow Darfur to become the world's forgotten atrocity, once again,” said Mr Khan.

Both sides in the Sudan war have been accused of war crimes, including deliberately killing civilians, indiscriminate shelling of residential areas and blocking humanitarian aid.

The RSF’s forerunner, a notorious militia known as the Janjaweed, stands accused of war crimes in Darfur during the conflict there in the 2000s as well as the current war.

The ICC is already investigating the killing last summer by the RSF and allied militiamen of thousands from the ethnic African tribe of Masalit in western Darfur. The killings forced tens of thousands to flee to neighbouring Chad.

Last week, the RSF rampaged through a village in the central province of Al Gezira, south of the capital Khartoum, killing up to 200 people. Army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan has vowed revenge.

The war in Sudan has killed tens of thousands and created the world’s worst case of displacement. More than 10 million people now live away from their homes, including about three million displaced before the war began in April last year.

Another 2 million people have been forced to flee the country, mostly to neighbouring Chad, South Sudan and Egypt, according to Mohammedali Abunajela, an official for the UN's International Organisation for Migration.

“Imagine a city the size of London being displaced. That’s what it’s like, but it’s happening with the constant threat of crossfire, with famine, disease and brutal ethnic and gender-based violence,” IOM Director General Amy Pope said.