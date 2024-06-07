Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on refugee camps across Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Dozens of Palestinians were killed early on Friday in Israeli strikes on various camps across Gaza, even as Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar said the militant group will fight on until its ceasefire conditions are met.

The attacks killed five people in Nuseirat refugee camp, including mayor Iyad Al Maghari, and at least six in Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Mr Al Maghari was killed when Israeli forces attacked a municipal office in central Gaza.

Several people were wounded and at least two bodies were recovered from beneath the rubble after Israeli forces pounded a house near Al Salam mosque in the Sabra district of Gaza city, civil defence said.

Israeli forces also carried out air, land and sea attacks on northern, central and southern Gaza overnight on Thursday.

Since Israel's war on the Gaza Strip began in October, at least 36,654 people have been killed while 83,306 have been injured, official figures show.

Elsewhere, the Israeli military said on Friday that it launched an attack on various Hezbollah sites in Lebanon.

The strikes took place on the Jabal Rezlane region, in southern Lebanon, as well as the villages of Ramyah and Kfar Kila.

Hezbollah “military structures” were hit in the overnight strikes, the military said.

Meanwhile, Russia and China, which hold veto powers on the UN SecurityCouncil, raised concerns on Thursday evening about a draft US resolution that would back a proposal outlined by President Joe Biden for a ceasefire.

The council's only Arab member, Algeria, also signalled it was not ready to back the draft resolution.

The draft needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the five permanent members – the US, France, Britain, China or Russia – to pass.

Mr Biden laid out a three-phase ceasefire plan for the Gaza Strip a week ago that he described as an Israeli initiative.

Washington is seeking international support for the plan that Hamas is still studying.

It circulated a one-page draft resolution to the 15-member Security Council on Monday and a revised version on Wednesday, both seen by Reuters.