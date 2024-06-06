More than 30 killed in Israeli strike on central Gaza school

Live updates: Follow latest on Israel-Gaza

An Israeli strike on a UN-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza has killed at least 32 people, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian authorities.

The strike hit the Al Sardi preparatory boys school in Nuseirat refugee camp, which was sheltering thousands of people, according to the official Wafa news agency.

Gaza's government media office described the strike as a "horrific massacre" and said Israel's deadly attacks "is clear evidence of its continuation of the crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing against civilians and displaced persons in the Gaza strip".

"Huge numbers of martyrs and wounded are still flowing into Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which has been filled with wounded and patients three times its clinical capacity, and this heralds a real disaster that will lead to an even greater increase in the number of martyrs," it said on Telegram.

Palestinian journalists published footage of dozens of bodies at the school, including a video of civilians moving the covered bodies of at least five children.

Israel is using "fabricated stories" to justify its attack, office spokesman Ismail Al Thawabta told Reuters, rejecting claims the school was being used by Hamas militants.

The Israeli army claimed the school, run by the UN's relief agency for Palestinian refugees, was occupied by Hamas militants who participated in the October 7 attack on southern Israel, which started the war.

Schools, hospitals and other civilian structures sheltering displaced people have been frequent targets of Israeli air strikes, shelling and raids.

At least 36,586, people, including more than 15,000 children, have been killed and 83,074 wounded since the war in Gaza began in early October, according to figures from Gaza's health ministry.

Israel is now concentrating attacks on central Gaza, where more than 70 people have been killed and 300 wounded since Tuesday, Doctors Without Borders said on Wednesday night.

It echoed a statement from Gaza's media office, warning that the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah was dealing with an influx of patients with severe injuries.

Gaza authorities say the facility is the only one serving more than a million people in central Gaza, and is one of just two functioning hospitals left in Gaza.

It called for "urgent international intervention" after one of its two electricity generators failed on Wednesday.

More than 700 sick and wounded Palestinians are currently being treated at the hospital, it said.

The World Health Organisation and the international community must "move immediately and urgently to closely examine the difficult health reality and address this crisis," it said on Telegram.