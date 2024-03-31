Ankara and Istanbul contested in Turkey's local elections, seen as key test for Erdogan

Sixty-one million people will have the opportunity to vote in Turkey’s local elections on Sunday, with Ankara and Istanbul set to be key battlegrounds that could determine President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s political fortunes.

Mr Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, AKP, lost control of both Istanbul and Ankara in a surprise victory for the country’s embattled opposition in 2019, which ushered in fresh crackdowns on his opponents.

His rival in Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, aims to reassert the opposition as a political force, after the president struck back in 2023 by securing re-election and a parliament majority with his nationalist allies. Mr Imamoglu, of the main opposition, pro-secular Republican People's Party, or CHP, faces the AKP's candidate Murat Kurum, a former urbanisation and environment minister.

The vote takes place after years of economic gloom, with the country having suffered 70 per cent inflation and a fall in industrial output. But in recent months, the economy has returned to modest growth and youth unemployment dipped around a percentage point to nine per cent last year, significantly below a lot of European countries, but still near double digits.

About 594,000 security personnel will be on duty across the country to ensure the vote goes smoothly, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

If Mr Erdogan’s AKP does well, it will likely harden his resolve to usher in a new constitution — one that would reflect his conservative values and allow him to rule beyond 2028, when his current term ends, analysts say.

Observers say disillusioned opposition supporters could opt to stay home, doubting its ability to change things. Governing party supporters, meanwhile, could also choose not to go to the polls in protest of the economic downturn that has left many struggling to pay for food, utilities and rent.

However, this time, Mr Imamoglu — a popular figure touted as a possible future challenger to Mr Erdogan — is running without the support of some of the parties that helped him to victory in 2019.

Both the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party and the nationalist IYI Party are fielding their own candidates in the race, which could siphon away votes from Mr Imamoglu.

A six-party opposition alliance led by CHP disintegrated after it failed to oust Mr Erdogan in last year's election, unable to capitalise on the economic crisis and the government's initially poor response to last year's devastating earthquake that killed more than 53,000 people.

Meanwhile, a new religious-conservative party, the New Welfare Party, or YRP, is appealing to voters who have been disillusioned with Mr Erdogan’s handling of the economy and is expected to draw some votes away from his candidates.

In Ankara, incumbent Mayor Mansur Yavas — also seen as a potential future challenger to Mr Erdogan — is expected to retain his post, according to opinion polls.

His challenger — Turgut Altinok, the AKP candidate and mayor of Ankara’s Kecioren district — has failed to drum up excitement among supporters.

In Turkey's mainly Kurdish-populated southeast, the DEM Party is expected to win many of the municipalities but it's unclear whether it would be allowed to retain them. In previous years, Mr Erdogan’s government removed elected pro-Kurdish mayors from office for alleged links to Kurdish militants and replaced them with state-appointed trustees.

Agencies contributed to this report.