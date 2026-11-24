Saudi Arabia will defend its security, sovereignty and national assets “with strength and resolve”, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday, as the Saudi Civil Defence reported 11 people injured in a Houthi attack on the financial centre in Riyadh.

Prince Mohammed said Saudi Arabia was monitoring regional and global developments, including uncertainty in the global economy, and praised the kingdom's armed forces, security sectors and personnel stationed at its borders for their efforts and sacrifices in defending the kingdom and its national assets.

“The security and stability of the homeland are the foundation for preserving its developmental gains and continuing to develop military and defence capabilities,” he told a cabinet meeting.

Saudi Arabia, which supports the internationally recognised government in Yemen, has been facing an escalation in attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis rebels there, with a persisting barrage of missiles and drones fired towards Riyadh and elsewhere in the kingdom. It has also faced challenges exporting its oil following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz since March, after the onset of the Iran war.

“The current geopolitical developments have demonstrated the resilience of the Saudi economy and its high ability to adapt to changes, thanks to flexible fiscal policies and effective co-ordination among the various authorities,” Prince Mohammed said.

He said Saudi Arabia would continue to defend itself and preserve its security, stability and sovereignty under the leadership of King Salman.

“The kingdom will continue, under the leadership and guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to expand opportunities for our sons and daughters, preserve the stability, security and sovereignty of the homeland, which we will not accept being compromised, and defend its capabilities with strength and resolve,” he said.

Saudi Arabia will continue pursuing comprehensive growth and development, strengthening its role in the global economy, and in promoting peace and stability in the region and the world, “with wisdom and objectivity”, he added.

​The Saudi cabinet ​⁠on ⁠Tuesday approved ​the kingdom's budget ⁠for 2027, with an ⁠estimated deficit ​of ⁠190 billion ‌riyals ($50.64 ​billion), state TV reported.

The budget set the kingdom's total spending at ​1.39 ‌trillion riyals, with ⁠total ​revenue ​projected ‌at ⁠1.2 trillion ⁠riyals.

Latest attacks on kingdom

The Saudi-led coalition said a tower in the financial centre in Riyadh was targeted in a “cowardly terrorist attack”. Authorities were inspecting the site, it said, without providing details of the weapons used, casualties or extent of damage.

The aftermath of a Houthi attack on Riyadh Financial District Tower last week. SPA Show caption: The aftermath of a Houthi attack on Riyadh Financial Distric…

The Saudi Civil Defence said 11 people were injured in the attack and that it was carried out by the Houthis.

Two of the injured are Saudi citizens, two are from India, three from Nepal and four from Egypt, according to a Civil Defence statement. Authorities responded immediately and enacted emergency procedures to protect lives and property, it said.

Several floors of a Public Investment Fund skyscraper and nearby buildings in the financial centre were damaged in a Houthi attack last week.

The Houthis have carried out repeated attacks on Saudi infrastructure, including airports, ports and oil sites. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was hit twice in October, killing 13 people and causing significant disruption to air travel.

Saudi Arabia entered the Yemen conflict in 2015 at the head of an Arab coalition seeking to restore Yemen's government to power after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of the country. They fought to a bloody stalemate and reached a ceasefire in 2022 that lasted until summer this year.