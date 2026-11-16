Bahrain jails members of Iran-linked terror group for 15 years to life

A Bahraini criminal court on Monday sentenced defendants to prison terms ranging from 15 years to life after convicting them of establishing and running a terrorist group linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, public prosecutors said.

The court also fined some defendants 100,000 Bahraini dinars ($265,000) and ordered the confiscation of more than 8 million dinars, to be allocated to charitable causes, as well as other seized items, the prosecutors said in a statement carried by the state-run Bahrain News Agency.

The case concerned a group accused of seeking to undermine the constitution and overthrow Bahrain's system of government, the statement said. It did not specify how many people were on trial, but reports put the figure at several dozen.

Bahrain, which houses a major American military base, was hit hard as Iran launched waves of missile and drone strikes on Gulf states in response to US and Israeli air attacks at the end of February.

After the start of Iranian attacks, Bahrain accused Tehran of fostering sedition. Iran has previously rejected Bahraini accusations of interference in its internal affairs.

Iran targeted Bahrain again on Sunday - the second time in three days that the Gulf state had come under direct attack after weeks without any strikes. The IRGC said it had launched six drones at the Riffa air base in response to the "blatant aggression of the US military" and claimed a successful strike. Bahrain said its air defences had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks and destroyed the incoming projectiles.

Bahraini prosecutors said investigations had found that the group had used terrorism to achieve its objectives, raised funds to support its activities and some defendants had communicated with Iran and the IRGC with the aim of harming Bahrain's interests.

The prosecution said the group sought to change the country's system of government by force and through unlawful means, including inciting terrorist acts, riots and sabotage.

It also accused members of promoting the doctrine of Wilayat Al Faqih, or Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist, which it said advocated political allegiance to Iran's ruling system over national institutions.

The statement added that the group sought to spread the doctrine through places of worship and to exert influence over social, charitable and educational institutions. It also accused members of using religious sermons to promote allegiance to Iran, incite opposition to Bahrain's government and encourage acts of sabotage.

The prosecution said investigations and security and financial inquiries uncovered funds raised without authorisation and used to finance the group's activities.

Authorities seized cash in Bahraini dinars and other currencies worth a combined total of nearly 935,000 dinars, in addition to documents, publications and electronic devices, the statement said.

Other evidence cited by prosecutors included recorded sermons attributed to some defendants, contact between group leaders and members of the IRGC and Iranian intelligence services, and statements made by some defendants during questioning.

Prosecutors said the trial was attended by lawyers representing all detained defendants and that the court had heard testimony from prosecution and defence witnesses. A representative of Bahrain's National Institution for Human Rights also attended the hearings to monitor proceedings.