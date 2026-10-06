Saudi Arabia warns against filming or sharing missile and drone interceptions

Saudi Arabia has warned the public against filming, publishing or sharing images of missile and drone interceptions, as Yemen’s Houthis intensify attacks on the kingdom.

The warning came hours after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed to have carried out military operations targeting several locations in Saudi Arabia.

“Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability,” Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Maj Gen Turki Al Malki, spokesman for a Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, said the alliance was providing round-the-clock air support to Yemeni forces on the ground and air cover for the Bab Al Mandeb strait, with operations against moving targets continuing.

The Yemen conflict began after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year with an air campaign aimed at restoring the internationally recognised government.

The Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council, which is also recognised by the United Nations, has since the Houthi takeover controlled parts of the south and east of the country, while its government is based in the southern city of Aden.