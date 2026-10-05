Kuwait revokes citizenship of 415 people in latest crackdown

Kuwait has revoked the citizenship of 415 people, according to six decrees published in its official gazette.

The largest number of cases was included in Decree No. 156, which revoked the citizenship of 286 people.

The gazette, Kuwait Al Youm, did not publish the names of the 415 people whose citizenship was withdrawn. It said the measures also applied to those who may have acquired citizenship through them as dependents.

Among those to have their citizenship revoked is billionaire Mahmoud Haidar, who has built an empire in the country's real estate and private investment sectors.

The latest measures are part of a national review, a campaign that has led to the revocation of citizenship from thousands of people in the past two years.

In June, Kuwait revoked the citizenship of more than 2,000 people in eight decrees. The country's cabinet approved a draft decree amending provisions of the citizenship law earlier this year.

Kuwait revoked the citizenship of almost 50,000 people in 2025 in a sweeping review of nationality files that officials said left “no one exempt”.

Kuwaiti law allows citizenship to be revoked on several grounds, including obtaining nationality through fraud, forgery or false statements; holding dual nationality without authorisation; and committing actions deemed against the “supreme interests” of the state.

Kuwaitis are a minority in their own country. There are about 1.5 million citizens in a population of about 4.5 million.