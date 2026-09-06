US and Iran trade fire after IRGC attacks American warships

The US and Iran traded attacks at sea overnight after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired ballistic missiles at two American warships.

The US Central Command said it responded by striking three Iranian oil tankers – the Kylo and Stark I in the Gulf of Oman, and the Downy near Kharg Island. Centcom said the tankers belonged to a shadow network that finances the IRGC and its regional proxies. It said later that the Kylo sank after the US attack.

The crew was ordered to abandon the Kylo before it was hit in critical areas, Centcom said. US forces released video that showed the vessel listing heavily before sinking.

Shipping data indicated the Kylo was not carrying crude when it was struck.

“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: if you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost – taking out three of yours,” Centcom chief Admiral Brad Cooper said.

Iranian state media reported four US missiles struck a tanker near Kharg Island’s anchorage at about 8am local time on Saturday. No casualties were initially reported and the crew was evacuated.

Iranian media also reported explosions near the island, although the cause was initially unclear. The US confirmed its forces struck the Downy near the island.

The IRGC warned commercial vessels against using what it called unauthorised routes through the Strait of Hormuz. It threatened to attack ships that made “suspicious” movements.

IRGC claims more attacks

The IRGC also said it attacked three tankers and three US-linked vessels in other areas. The claims have not been independently verified.

The confrontation continued on Sunday, with the IRGC saying it targeted a US aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer. Washington has not confirmed the claim.

Shipping through the strait remained limited. Data showed only one commodity vessel crossing on Saturday, although other ships have transited with their tracking systems switched off.

US President Donald Trump has said Washington is helping as many as 40 vessels a night pass through the strait. Shipowners have largely avoided the chokepoint over fears of Iranian attacks.

Meanwhile, tankers have gathered as Gulf exporters shift cargoes through transfers out at sea. Some vessels have sailed from the Gulf with their transponders switched off.

Mr Trump has threatened Iran with further military action. Last week, he posted an AI-generated video depicting Kharg Island being “blown to smithereens”. Iranian officials have warned that any attack on the island would draw a strong response.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate phone calls on Saturday evening with the Saudi and Turkish Foreign Ministers, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Hakan Fidan. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the talks covered regional developments and diplomatic efforts to restore stability, including what Tehran called “imposed insecurity” in the strait.