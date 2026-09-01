Saudi and Omani leaders discuss regional security as Iran war escalates

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Oman’s Sultan Haitham met in Jeddah on Tuesday to discuss regional developments and efforts to maintain security, as the US-Iran war continues to threaten stability, shipping and energy supplies across the Gulf.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and opportunities to expand co-operation in various fields, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

Their meeting comes as tension in the region remains high after Iran and the US traded strikes.

The exchange of fire from Sunday evening into Monday was the first since late July, with American forces carrying out strikes on the Iranian island of Larak in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran targeting US bases in Jordan in retaliation.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian ⁠said on Tuesday that Tehran would reciprocate if the US honoured its commitments under a June interim ⁠deal on halting the conflict. This came after US President Donald ​Trump threatened Tehran with further strikes.

Oil prices rose after the exchange of direct attacks and following reports of two tankers coming under fire leaving ⁠the Strait of Hormuz, the global oil supply waterway that Iran has effectively closed to shipping.

Saudi-owned oil supertanker, the Sidr, was hit while sailing north-east of Khasab, Oman, maritime security consultant Marisks said.

Meanwhile, the Senegal Prosperity, operated by Sinokor, was struck by three projectiles while travelling east of the same country, it added.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency earlier said a tanker had been attacked by three “unknown projectiles” east of Oman while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. It did not identify the vessel.

Its statement came after Iran's Tasnim news agency reported the Sidr had “stopped” while passing through the southern corridor of the strait.

The six-month conflict shifted into an economic stand-off before the recent military escalation.

Oman has played a prominent diplomatic role in efforts to contain the conflict and has been involved in discussions over the security and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The meeting in Jeddah brought together senior officials from both countries, including Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.