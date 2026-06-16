Oman's Sultan Haitham allocates 11 additional Shura Council seats for women

Oman's Sultan Haitham has directed the allocation of an additional seat for women in each of the Gulf state's governorates, adding a total of 11 seats to the Shura Council.

The new seats will be added to the general seats contested in elections as part of efforts to strengthen the principle of consultation and build on the development of the Shura Council in recent years, Oman's state news agency reported.

The move aims to enhance the participation of Omani women in public affairs and broaden their roles in the country's political and social development, the agency said. The additional seats will ensure female representation from each governorate while remaining separate from the existing seats open for electoral competition.

The Shura Council is the lower chamber of Oman's bicameral parliament, the Oman Council. The upper chamber is the State Council.

The Shura Council is a financially and administratively independent institution based in Muscat and was established in 1991, replacing the former State Consultative Council. It has legislative and oversight powers and supports the country's development process.

The most recent Shura Council elections were held in October 2023, when voters elected 90 members to serve a four-year term ending in 2027. No female candidates won seats in that election.

Sultan Haitham's decision has been welcomed by Omani politicians.

Dr Aisha Al Ghabshi, a member of the State Council, said the move reflected the importance Oman places on women and their role in nation-building. She said it acknowledged women's expertise, empowering female talent and strengthening their contribution to development and decision-making.

Abdullah Al Hinai, a member of the Shura Council, said the additional seats would create broader opportunities for women to contribute to national development and serve the country's aspirations.