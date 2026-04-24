Zelenskyy says Ukraine and Saudi Arabia building comprehensive strategic agreement

Ukraine is developing a strategic security arrangement with Saudi Arabia covering three key areas, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday during a second visit to the kingdom in less than a month.
Mr Zelenskyy said he discussed defence, energy and food security co-operation during a “very productive” meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as the two countries seek to build on a defence co-operation agreement reached during a visit in late March.
“There is a strategic security arrangement that we are actively developing across three key areas,” he said. The Ukrainian President said this included exports of Ukrainian military expertise and air defence capabilities, energy co-operation to help Ukraine, and food security.
“Yesterday, at a meeting with European leaders, we secured financial guarantees for our resilience. Today, we are advancing our agreements with Saudi Arabia in the areas of security, energy, and infrastructure,” he said in a post on X upon arrival.
Mr Zelenskyy touted Ukraine’s home-grown defence systems to counter Iranian drone attacks during a tour of Gulf countries last month, as Tehran launched attacks on its Arab neighbours in retaliation for a bombing campaign by the US and Israel.