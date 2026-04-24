Mohammed bin Salman with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Jeddah on Friday. Saudi Press Agency / AFP
Mohammed bin Salman with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Jeddah on Friday. Saudi Press Agency / AFP
Mohammed bin Salman with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Jeddah on Friday. Saudi Press Agency / AFP
Mohammed bin Salman with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Jeddah on Friday. Saudi Press Agency / AFP

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Gulf

Zelenskyy says Ukraine and Saudi Arabia building comprehensive strategic agreement

Ukraine's President makes second visit to kingdom in less than a month

The National

April 24, 2026

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​Ukraine is developing a strategic security arrangement with Saudi Arabia covering three key areas, President ​Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday during a second visit to the kingdom ⁠in less than a month.

Mr Zelenskyy said he discussed defence, energy and food security co-operation during a “very productive” meeting ⁠with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as the two countries ​seek ⁠to build on a defence co-operation agreement reached during a visit in late March.

“There is a strategic security arrangement ​that we are actively developing across three key areas,” he said. The Ukrainian President said this included exports of Ukrainian military expertise and air defence capabilities, energy co-operation to help Ukraine, and food security.

“Yesterday, at a meeting with European leaders, we secured financial guarantees for our resilience. Today, we are advancing our agreements ​with Saudi Arabia in the areas ‌of security, energy, and ⁠infrastructure,” he said in a post on X ​upon arrival.

Mr Zelenskyy touted Ukraine’s home-grown defence systems to counter Iranian drone attacks during a tour of Gulf countries last month, as Tehran launched attacks on its Arab neighbours in retaliation for a bombing campaign by the US and Israel.

Updated: April 24, 2026, 6:22 PM
Saudi ArabiaUkraineVolodymyr Zelenskyy