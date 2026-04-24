Zelenskyy says Ukraine and Saudi Arabia building comprehensive strategic agreement

​Ukraine is developing a strategic security arrangement with Saudi Arabia covering three key areas, President ​Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday during a second visit to the kingdom ⁠in less than a month.

Mr Zelenskyy said he discussed defence, energy and food security co-operation during a “very productive” meeting ⁠with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as the two countries ​seek ⁠to build on a defence co-operation agreement reached during a visit in late March.

“There is a strategic security arrangement ​that we are actively developing across three key areas,” he said. The Ukrainian President said this included exports of Ukrainian military expertise and air defence capabilities, energy co-operation to help Ukraine, and food security.

Mr Zelenskyy touted Ukraine’s home-grown defence systems to counter Iranian drone attacks during a tour of Gulf countries last month, as Tehran launched attacks on its Arab neighbours in retaliation for a bombing campaign by the US and Israel.