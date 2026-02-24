Saudi Crown Prince attends iftar with Egypt's El Sisi

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended iftar on Monday with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah.

Mr El Sisi was visiting Saudi Arabia for talks with Prince Mohammed addressing "regional and international issues of mutual concern", a spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said.

It comes amid fears of a new regional war if the US launches attacks on Iran. Saudi Arabia and Egypt have each played a part in an Arab diplomatic push to keep US-Iranian negotiations alive.

Egypt is also a mediator in peace talks between Israel and Hamas. Egypt and Saudi Arabia have repeatedly criticised Israel's actions in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and beyond since full-blown conflict broke out in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Prince Mohammed greeted Mr El Sisi at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. The Egyptian leader last visited Saudi Arabia in August, when he visited the futuristic megacity Neom.

Ramadan began in Saudi Arabia last Wednesday and a day later in Egypt. High prices in Egypt are forcing some worshippers to adjust holy month traditions.