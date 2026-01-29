UN's food agency ends all staff contracts in Houthi-held Yemen

The World Food Programme is terminating contracts for all its staff in Houthi-held areas of Yemen, a UN source in Yemen has confirmed to The National.

The UN source said he learnt of this “alarming and sad” decision last night, which comes in response to staff detentions by the Houthis. It will last "until conditions change", a second UN source told The National.

The rebel group is currently holding 69 UN staff members, alongside personnel from aid organisations, civil society and diplomatic missions, according to the UN.

All of those detained are Yemeni citizens, says the UN, which describes the arrests as arbitrary. Many have been held in isolation, with families and colleagues not knowing about their whereabouts or health.

The decision comes as the country is expected to enter "its most dangerous food security phase in years,” according to a UN-backed analysis.

Yemen’s Houthis have increasingly targeted aid workers and international organisations operating in rebel-held areas since the start of the Gaza war. They have repeatedly accused UN staff, aid workers and journalists of spying for the US and Israel – allegations the UN has strongly rejected.

Arrests surged after Israeli air strikes in August killed senior Houthi officials, including the group’s prime minister, dealing a major blow to the rebel administration in Sanaa. Meanwhile, there have been criticisms against the UN internally by staff on how the body has been handling the detention situation and staff security.

The decision to scale back operations in Houthi-held areas comes amid a stark warning by aid agencies on Yemen's food crisis.

A UN-backed analysis has warned that an estimated 18 million people in Yemen are expected to face worsening food insecurity by next month, while a further one million face life-threatening hunger. Meanwhile, all efforts to tackle malnutrition and food security are expected to go into reverse because of funding cuts.

“Yemen is entering its most dangerous food security phase in years,” the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said in a report released last week, warning of famine-like conditions and rising malnutrition among children and women.

Nearly 80 per cent of households assessed by IRC reported severe hunger, and half of households with children under five reported at least one malnourished child, the report found.

Additionally, famine-like conditions are expected to emerge in four districts, affecting more than 40,000 people, within the next two months – the country’s worst outlook since 2022, the IRC said.

Security concerns in Houthi-held areas have already forced the UN to reduce its presence in Yemen. In September, the world body relocated its humanitarian co-ordinator from Sanaa to Aden, the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.