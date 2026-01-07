UAE and African Union Commission call for immediate humanitarian truce in Sudan

The UAE and the African Union Commission have underscored the need for an immediate, unconditional truce, a permanent ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access in Sudan.

The war in Sudan erupted in 2023 when fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the formerly allied paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The SAF and RSF have both been accused of committing war crimes, and tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, UAE Minister of State, and Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairman of the African Union Commission (AUC), held a high-level meeting in Addis Ababa on Tuesday.

During the talks, they called for “accountability for violations of international humanitarian law” and for establishing an independent, civilian-led government that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people, according to a UAE statement.

They welcomed regional and international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in the African country, and condemned atrocities committed against civilians by the warring parties.

They also reaffirmed support for Sudan’s territorial integrity and unity, and the imperative of a peaceful settlement. SAF chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan insists that there will be no truce until the RSF is defeated.

“Both sides underscored the need for an immediate unconditional humanitarian truce, a permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access throughout Sudan,” said the statement.

They also reaffirmed their support for Somalia's sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and stability.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar travelled to Somaliland on Tuesday on his first official visit to the territory since his country recognised it.

The AUC chairman and the UAE minister also exchanged views on peace and security dynamics in the Horn of Africa. They underscored the close interdependence between stability in the Horn of Africa and security in the Arabian Gulf, including maritime security and regional prosperity.

They reaffirmed that the occupation of the three UAE islands, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, by Iran constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of the country and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

They reiterated their support for the UAE’s call for a peaceful resolution of the dispute on the islands, in accordance with international law, including through bilateral negotiations or the International Court of Justice.

The AUC chairman and the minister also welcomed the UAE’s launch of the $1 billion AI for Development initiative, announced at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg in November, and affirmed its potential to support Africa’s development priorities through innovation and digital transformation.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Avatar: Fire and Ash Director: James Cameron Starring: Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Rating: 4.5/5

Results 2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m; Winner: AF Al Baher, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m; Winner: Talento Puma, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,950m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.30pm: Jebel Ali Stakes Listed (TB) Dh500,000 1,950m; Winner: Mark Of Approval, Patrick Cosgrave, Mahmood Hussain. 4pm: Conditions (TB) Dh125,000 1,400m; Winner: Dead-heat Raakez, Jim Crowley, Nicholas Bachalard/Attribution, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 4.30pm: Jebel Ali Sprint (TB) Dh500,000 1,000m; Winner: AlKaraama, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,200m; Winner: Wafy, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,400m; Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

U19 WORLD CUP, WEST INDIES UAE group fixtures (all in St Kitts) Saturday 15 January: UAE beat Canada by 49 runs

Thursday 20 January: v England

Saturday 22 January: v Bangladesh UAE squad: Alishan Sharafu (captain), Shival Bawa, Jash Giyanani, Sailles

Jaishankar, Nilansh Keswani, Aayan Khan, Punya Mehra, Ali Naseer, Ronak Panoly,

Dhruv Parashar, Vinayak Raghavan, Soorya Sathish, Aryansh Sharma, Adithya

Shetty, Kai Smith

All about the Sevens Cape Town Sevens on Saturday and Sunday: Pools A – South Africa, Kenya, France, Russia; B – New Zealand, Australia, Spain, United States; C – England, Scotland, Argentina, Uganda; D – Fiji, Samoa, Canada, Wales HSBC World Sevens Series standing after first leg in Dubai 1 South Africa; 2 New Zealand; 3 England; 4 Fiji; 5 Australia; 6 Samoa; 7 Kenya; 8 Scotland; 9 France; 10 Spain; 11 Argentina; 12 Canada; 13 Wales; 14 Uganda; 15 United States; 16 Russia

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

WHAT%20IS%20'JUICE%20JACKING'%3F %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Juice%20jacking%2C%20in%20the%20simplest%20terms%2C%20is%20using%20a%20rogue%20USB%20cable%20to%20access%20a%20device%20and%20compromise%20its%20contents%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20exploit%20is%20taken%20advantage%20of%20by%20the%20fact%20that%20the%20data%20stream%20and%20power%20supply%20pass%20through%20the%20same%20cable.%20The%20most%20common%20example%20is%20connecting%20a%20smartphone%20to%20a%20PC%20to%20both%20transfer%20data%20and%20charge%20the%20former%20at%20the%20same%20time%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20term%20was%20first%20coined%20in%202011%20after%20researchers%20created%20a%20compromised%20charging%20kiosk%20to%20bring%20awareness%20to%20the%20exploit%3B%20when%20users%20plugged%20in%20their%20devices%2C%20they%20received%20a%20security%20warning%20and%20discovered%20that%20their%20phones%20had%20paired%20to%20the%20kiosk%2C%20according%20to%20US%20cybersecurity%20company%20Norton%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20While%20juice%20jacking%20is%20a%20real%20threat%2C%20there%20have%20been%20no%20known%20widespread%20instances.%20Apple%20and%20Google%20have%20also%20added%20security%20layers%20to%20prevent%20this%20on%20the%20iOS%20and%20Android%20devices%2C%20respectively%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

England's Ashes squad Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Dubai World Cup draw 1. Gunnevera 2. Capezzano 3. North America 4. Audible 5. Seeking The Soul 6. Pavel 7. Gronkowski 8. Axelrod 9. New Trails 10. Yoshida 11. K T Brave 12. Thunder Snow 13. Dolkong

Ten tax points to be aware of in 2026 1. Domestic VAT refund amendments: request your refund within five years If a business does not apply for the refund on time, they lose their credit. 2. E-invoicing in the UAE Businesses should continue preparing for the implementation of e-invoicing in the UAE, with 2026 a preparation and transition period ahead of phased mandatory adoption. 3. More tax audits Tax authorities are increasingly using data already available across multiple filings to identify audit risks. 4. More beneficial VAT and excise tax penalty regime Tax disputes are expected to become more frequent and more structured, with clearer administrative objection and appeal processes. The UAE has adopted a new penalty regime for VAT and excise disputes, which now mirrors the penalty regime for corporate tax. 5. Greater emphasis on statutory audit There is a greater need for the accuracy of financial statements. The International Financial Reporting Standards standards need to be strictly adhered to and, as a result, the quality of the audits will need to increase. 6. Further transfer pricing enforcement Transfer pricing enforcement, which refers to the practice of establishing prices for internal transactions between related entities, is expected to broaden in scope. The UAE will shortly open the possibility to negotiate advance pricing agreements, or essentially rulings for transfer pricing purposes. 7. Limited time periods for audits Recent amendments also introduce a default five-year limitation period for tax audits and assessments, subject to specific statutory exceptions. While the standard audit and assessment period is five years, this may be extended to up to 15 years in cases involving fraud or tax evasion. 8. Pillar 2 implementation Many multinational groups will begin to feel the practical effect of the Domestic Minimum Top-Up Tax (DMTT), the UAE's implementation of the OECD’s global minimum tax under Pillar 2. While the rules apply for financial years starting on or after January 1, 2025, it is 2026 that marks the transition to an operational phase. 9. Reduced compliance obligations for imported goods and services Businesses that apply the reverse-charge mechanism for VAT purposes in the UAE may benefit from reduced compliance obligations. 10. Substance and CbC reporting focus Tax authorities are expected to continue strengthening the enforcement of economic substance and Country-by-Country (CbC) reporting frameworks. In the UAE, these regimes are increasingly being used as risk-assessment tools, providing tax authorities with a comprehensive view of multinational groups’ global footprints and enabling them to assess whether profits are aligned with real economic activity. Contributed by Thomas Vanhee and Hend Rashwan, Aurifer

Cheeseburger%20ingredients %3Cp%3EPrice%20for%20a%20single%20burger%20%C2%A30.44%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%20a%20single%20bun%20%C2%A30.17%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%20a%20single%20cheese%20slice%20%C2%A30.04%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%2010g%20Gherkins%20is%20less%20than%20%C2%A30.01%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%2010g%20ketchup%20is%20less%20than%20%C2%A30.01%20%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%2010g%20mustard%20is%20less%20than%20%C2%A30.01%3Cbr%3EPrice%20for%2010g%20onions%20is%20less%20than%20%C2%A30.01%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETotal%2068p%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ECredit%3A%20Meal%20Delivery%20Experts%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

