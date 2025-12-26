Israel recognises Somalia's breakaway Somaliland region as independent state

Israel on Friday formally recognised Somaliland as an "independent and sovereign state" and signed an agreement to establish diplomatic ties, as the region's leader hailed its first official recognition.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "announced today the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state", his office said, making Israel the first country to do so.

"The declaration is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords," Mr Netanyahu's office said, referring to agreements that established relations between Israel and Arab countries brokered by US President Donald Trump during his first presidency. The president of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, hailed the move, saying it marked the beginning of a "strategic partnership".

"This is a historic moment as we warmly welcome ... the Prime Minister of the State of Israel's recognition of the Republic of Somaliland and affirm Somaliland's readiness to join the Abraham Accords", he posted on X. Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has for decades pushed for international recognition, and it has been the overriding priority for Mr Abdullahi since he took office last year.

The Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the two countries had agreed to establish "full diplomatic ties, which will include the appointment of ambassadors and the opening of embassies".

"I have instructed my ministry to act immediately to institutionalise ties between the two countries across a wide range of fields," he said in a statement on X. Mr Netanyahu's office said he had invited Mr Abdullahi to visit Israel and that the president thanked him "for his historic declaration".

International isolation

Israel's move was condemned by Somalia, Egypt, ​Turkey and ‌Djibouti, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said after phone calls between Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his counterparts.

"The ‍ministers affirmed their ⁠total rejection and condemnation of Israel's recognition of the Somaliland region, stressing their full support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial ⁠integrity ​of Somalia," ‍it said.

In a separate statement, Turkey said the move "constitutes overt interference in Somalia's domestic affairs".

Somaliland, a self-proclaimed republic strategically located on the Gulf of Aden, has its own currency, passports and army. But since its unilateral declaration of independence in 1991, it has grappled with isolation.

Its lack of international recognition has hampered access to foreign loans, aid and investment, and the region remains deeply impoverished. A deal between landlocked Ethiopia and Somaliland last year to lease a stretch of coastline for a port and military base enraged Somalia.

Israel has been trying to bolster relations with countries in the Middle East and Africa. Several Arab countries established relations with Israel under agreements struck in 2020, late in Mr Trump's first term. But recent efforts have been hampered by wars that have stoked Arab anger, particularly in Gaza.

