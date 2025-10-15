Saudi Arabia and China begin joint naval drills as ties deepen

Saudi Arabia and China have launched joint naval drills, codenamed Blue Sword 2025, in Saudi waters amid deepening ties between the two countries.

The exercise began Monday at the King Abdulaziz Naval Base in Jubail, home of the Eastern Fleet, the Saudi Ministry of Defence said.

The drills, which will run for three weeks, aim to enhance operational readiness and facilitate the exchange of expertise between the two navies, the ministry added. This marks the third iteration of the Saudi-Chinese naval exercise.

The programme began with Blue Sword 2019, held in November 2019 at the King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah. The inaugural drill focused on improving co-operation between the Royal Saudi Navy and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy, with an emphasis on countering maritime terrorism and piracy.

The second iteration, Blue Sword 2023, took place in October 2023 in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong province. That exercise expanded to special operations training, including fast-roping from helicopters, underwater reconnaissance and drone operations. It simulated a hijacked commercial vessel, requiring a joint rescue operation, and aimed to build mutual trust and strengthen joint capabilities in maritime counterterrorism and rescue missions.

This year's drills come amid growing energy, business and industrial ties between Beijing and Riyadh.

Last month, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef visited China, where he held meetings in Beijing with senior politicians and with leaders of major Chinese industrial companies in Shanghai. Those talks focused on enhancing industrial co-operation and exploring investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector.

Mr Alkhorayef’s visits to China was seen as part of Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy to deepen economic ties with international partners, diversify relations beyond traditional alliances and position the kingdom as a global hub for industrial investment.

