Saudi Arabia and Pakistan sign mutual defence pact

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Wednesday signed a strategic mutual defence agreement as a way of strengthening joint deterrence, Saudi state media reported.

The agreement was signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan's visiting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Under the agreement, any aggression against either country will be considered aggression against both.

“This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defence co-operation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression,” the agency said.

It was not immediately clear if the agreement had anything to do with current regional tensions.

Mr Sharif arrived in Riyadh earlier on Wednesday for a state visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

The two sides reviewed the historic and strategic relations between them, and topics of common interest.

Mr Sharif expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohammed for the welcome extended to him and his accompanying delegation.

