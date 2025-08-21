Naval commanders from the UK and the US join Saudi Navy Commodore Fahad Al Joaid during a ceremony in Bahrain. Photo: US Naval Forces Central Command
Naval commanders from the UK and the US join Saudi Navy Commodore Fahad Al Joaid during a ceremony in Bahrain. Photo: US Naval Forces Central Command
Naval commanders from the UK and the US join Saudi Navy Commodore Fahad Al Joaid during a ceremony in Bahrain. Photo: US Naval Forces Central Command
Naval commanders from the UK and the US join Saudi Navy Commodore Fahad Al Joaid during a ceremony in Bahrain. Photo: US Naval Forces Central Command

News

Gulf

Saudi Arabia takes command of multinational maritime force at time of heightened tension

Royal Saudi Navy vows to work with partners to safeguard region's waters

The National

August 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The Royal Saudi Navy has assumed command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, a multinational maritime task force in the Gulf region at a time of heightened tension between Iran and Israel.

The change of command between Saudi Arabia and New Zealand this week was presided over by US Navy Vice Admiral George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) in Bahrain.

CTF 150 was established in February 2002 and is one of five operational task forces under the CMF. It conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf against threats from non-state actors.

CMF, headquartered in Bahrain with US Naval Forces Central Command and US 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 46 navies.

“This mission carries great responsibility,” Royal Saudi Navy Commodore Fahad S. Al Joaid said during the handover ceremony. “We will build on the achievements of our predecessors and work closely with all CMF partners to safeguard these vital waters together.”

Tension has heightened in the region since the Israel-Iran war in June. It has also been the scene of attacks – in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden – by Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels against ships.

Match statistics

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 36 Bahrain 32

 

Harlequins

Tries: Penalty 2, Stevenson, Teasdale, Semple

Cons: Stevenson 2

Pens: Stevenson

 

Bahrain

Tries: Wallace 2, Heath, Evans, Behan

Cons: Radley 2

Pen: Radley

 

Man of the match: Craig Nutt (Harlequins)

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
While you're here
UAE currency
The biog

Family: He is the youngest of five brothers, of whom two are dentists. 

Celebrities he worked on: Fabio Canavaro, Lojain Omran, RedOne, Saber Al Rabai.

Where he works: Liberty Dental Clinic 

On Women's Day
Updated: August 21, 2025, 8:49 AM`
Saudi Arabia