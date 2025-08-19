Watch: Oman foils attempt to smuggle 12kg of marijuana through Muscat airport

An attempt to smuggle 12kg of marijuana into Oman has been foiled by customs officers at Muscat International Airport.
A video posted to X appears to show the traveller putting her bags through the airport's security X-ray before a customs officer cuts them open to reveal the drugs.
"Muscat International Airport Customs has foiled a Chinese traveller's attempt to smuggle 12.660kg of marijuana, which was tightly hidden inside her personal bag," the post said.
It follows an operation carried out by the country’s General Directorate for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, revealed on Monday.
Two people of Asian nationality were arrested in Matrah for possession of more than 60kg of crystal meth and hashish with intent to traffick, and legal procedures are being completed against them, Omani Police said.
