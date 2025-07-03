Bahrain prepares to reopen its embassy in Beirut

Bahrain is ready to reopen its embassy in Beirut, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.

Bahraini Ambassador to Lebanon Wahid Mubarak Sayyar informed Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Wednesday following a meeting at the Grand Serail in Beirut, NNA reported.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received the credentials of Mr Sayyar on Tuesday, the Bahrain News Agency reported.

Mr Sayyar, currently based in Damascus, said preparations are under way to appoint a resident ambassador “soon”, the NNA said. He is also reported to have reaffirmed “Bahrain’s support for Lebanon during this phase of recovery and institutional reconstruction”.

Mr Salam welcomed the move and expressed Lebanon’s commitment to “strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries”. He also expressed optimism that Lebanon is “regaining its natural place within the Arab fold”.

Bahrain was among several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait, that withdrew their ambassadors from Beirut in October 2021 following remarks by then Information Minister George Kordahi, who criticised the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.

His comments triggered a diplomatic crisis, reflecting deeper Gulf concerns over Iran’s growing influence in Lebanon through Hezbollah, the powerful Shiite movement that wields both military and political power.

Relations remained strained for years. But Gulf engagement has gradually resumed in the aftermath of the war between Hezbollah and Israel, which concluded in November last year. The Iran-backed group was severely weakened following the war. Israel’s military campaign destroyed much of Hezbollah’s infrastructure, infiltrated its security network and eliminated the group’s leader and top commanders.

Since his election in January, Mr Aoun has prioritised mending relations with Arab capitals. His administration, in tandem with Mr Salam, has launched a diplomatic charm offensive aimed at restoring Lebanon’s standing within the Arab League.

President Aoun has already visited the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait. Following his visits, the UAE and Kuwait lifted travel bans on Lebanon, allowing their citizens to return after years of absence.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon have agreed to examine obstacles preventing the resumption of Lebanese exports to the kingdom and are exploring the possibility of restoring travel access for Saudi nationals to Beirut.

