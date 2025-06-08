Hoax bomb threat on Gulf Air flight to Kuwait

A hoax bomb threat caused a security scare on a Gulf Air flight before the plane eventually landed safely in Kuwait, authorities said on Sunday.

The man responsible for the hoax was arrested, Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation said. It said he falsely claimed a bomb was on board while the plane, belonging to Bahrain's flag carrier airline, was heading to Kuwait International Airport.

The alert was passed to Kuwait's interior ministry and triggered “security procedures and protocols” at the airport, said directorate spokesman Abdullah Al Rajhi in a statement published by the Kuwait News Agency. He said all passengers were “safe and sound” after landing at the airport.

Security checks confirmed there was no bomb on board flight GF213. The directorate said traffic at the airport was unaffected.

In a separate incident, a man was charged this week with making a bomb threat on his Instagram account while on board an Etihad flight earlier this year.

Azim Shah Abubakar Shah, 22, was charged by a court in Singapore on Thursday and faces a prison sentence of up to seven years, as well as a fine of up to $50,000. It is alleged he threatened to blow up the plane while travelling to Abu Dhabi in February.

FIXTURES Monday, January 28

Iran v Japan, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium (6pm) Tuesday, January 29

UAEv Qatar, Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium (6pm) Friday, February 1

Final, Zayed Sports City Stadium (6pm)

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

RESULT Argentina 0 Croatia 3

Croatia: Rebic (53'), Modric (80'), Rakitic (90' 1)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.