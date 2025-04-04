Dr Michele Degli Esposti excavating a late pre-Islamic grave at the Salut archaeological site in Oman, where shells were found that revealed ancient cosmetic habits. Photo: Dr Michele Degli Esposti
Dr Michele Degli Esposti excavating a late pre-Islamic grave at the Salut archaeological site in Oman, where shells were found that revealed ancient cosmetic habits. Photo: Dr Michele Degli Esposti

News

Gulf

Make-up's ancient history discovered in Omani shells

Shells containing green and black pigments have been found at the Salut archaeological site

Daniel Bardsley
Daniel Bardsley

April 04, 2025