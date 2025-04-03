Kuwait cuts power to some rural areas and industries as it prepares plants for summer

Kuwait temporarily cut electricity supply to some rural and industrial areas on Wednesday, as power demand outstripped the capacity at its generation plants that are undergoing maintenance.

The load-shedding affected the areas of Sabhan, Sulaibiya, Rai, Shuwaikh and Abdullah Porta, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said in a post on X.

The ministry also urged people to help reduce the consumption of power, especially during peak hours between 11am and 5pm.

Demand for electricity surges during the summer, when daytime temperatures often exceed 50ºC, as millions of people use air-conditioners and other cooling equipment. Temperatures in Kuwait rose by about 10ºC over the past week to a high of about 38ºC on Wednesday.

Experts in Kuwait have warned of a looming electricity crisis due to delays in decisions on building new power stations to keep up with demand, as electricity is heavily subsidised.

Kuwait resorted to scheduled load-shedding for the first time last summer to cope with demand. It also imported electricity from the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) Interconnection Authority, an interconnected grid between Gulf states, and signed a 15-year deal with Qatar for the supply of liquefied natural gas to run its power plants.

"The real question for those in the ministry is whether the necessary measures have been taken to increase the reserve or raise production capacity so that last year's scenario is not repeated," former MP Essam Salman Al Dabbous wrote on social media platform X.

Kuwait last month signed a deal with China to expand electricity generation from solar plants as it seeks to meet 15 per cent of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030.

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, (Leon banned). Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

A MINECRAFT MOVIE Director: Jared Hess Starring: Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa Rating: 3/5

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

NO OTHER LAND Director: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal Stars: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham Rating: 3.5/5

Ms Yang's top tips for parents new to the UAE Join parent networks Look beyond school fees Keep an open mind

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Company profile Company: Eighty6 Date started: October 2021 Founders: Abdul Kader Saadi and Anwar Nusseibeh Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Hospitality Size: 25 employees Funding stage: Pre-series A Investment: $1 million Investors: Seed funding, angel investors

How to improve Arabic reading in early years One 45-minute class per week in Standard Arabic is not sufficient The goal should be for grade 1 and 2 students to become fluent readers Subjects like technology, social studies, science can be taught in later grades Grade 1 curricula should include oral instruction in Standard Arabic First graders must regularly practice individual letters and combinations Time should be slotted in class to read longer passages in early grades Improve the appearance of textbooks Revision of curriculum should be undertaken as per research findings Conjugations of most common verb forms should be taught Systematic learning of Standard Arabic grammar

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

In numbers: PKK’s money network in Europe Germany: PKK collectors typically bring in $18 million in cash a year – amount has trebled since 2010 Revolutionary tax: Investigators say about $2 million a year raised from ‘tax collection’ around Marseille Extortion: Gunman convicted in 2023 of demanding $10,000 from Kurdish businessman in Stockholm Drug trade: PKK income claimed by Turkish anti-drugs force in 2024 to be as high as $500 million a year Denmark: PKK one of two terrorist groups along with Iranian separatists ASMLA to raise “two-digit million amounts” Contributions: Hundreds of euros expected from typical Kurdish families and thousands from business owners TV channel: Kurdish Roj TV accounts frozen and went bankrupt after Denmark fined it more than $1 million over PKK links in 2013

Herc's Adventures Developer: Big Ape Productions

Publisher: LucasArts

Console: PlayStation 1 & 5, Sega Saturn

Rating: 4/5

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin (11.30pm) Saturday Freiburg v Borussia Monchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund, Cologne v Wolfsburg, Arminia Bielefeld v Mainz (6.30pm) Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig (9.30pm) Sunday Werder Bremen v Stuttgart (6.30pm), Schalke v Bayer Leverkusen (9pm) Monday Hoffenheim v Augsburg (11.30pm)

2024%20Dubai%20Marathon%20Results %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWomen%E2%80%99s%20race%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Tigist%20Ketema%20(ETH)%202hrs%2016min%207sec%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Ruti%20Aga%20(ETH)%202%3A18%3A09%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Dera%20Dida%20(ETH)%202%3A19%3A29%0D%3Cbr%3EMen's%20race%3A%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Addisu%20Gobena%20(ETH)%202%3A05%3A01%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Lemi%20Dumicha%20(ETH)%202%3A05%3A20%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20DejeneMegersa%20(ETH)%202%3A05%3A42%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The rules on fostering in the UAE A foster couple or family must: be Muslim, Emirati and be residing in the UAE

not be younger than 25 years-of-age

not have been convicted of offences or crimes involving moral turpitude

be free of infectious diseases or psychological and mental disorders

have the ability to support its members and the foster child financially

undertake to treat and raise the child in a proper manner and take care of his/her health and well-being

A single, divorced or widowed Muslim Emirati female, residing in the UAE may apply to foster a child if she is at least 30-years-old and able to support the child financially

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills