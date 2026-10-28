Teenager killed in attack on Israeli embassy in Serbia

A 16-year-old was shot dead after attacking a policeman outside the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, Serbia’s departing Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said, describing the incident as a terrorist act.

The teenager, who has not yet been identified, appeared to have acted alone and attacked the officer guarding the embassy with two knives early on Wednesday, shouting “Allahu Akbar,” Mr Dacic said. The officer, who sustained a minor injury, killed the attacker in response, he added.

Serbia has raised its security alert “to the highest level” after the attack, Dacic said.

“Although the attacker’s identity has not been established, our services followed him and it’s known that he was a supporter of [ISIS],” Mr Dacic said, referring the attacker’s Instagram profile that featured a black flag and symbols of the terrorist group.

In June 2024, another assailant used a crossbow to shoot a guard in the neck with an arrow outside the same embassy. Security guards at the embassy shot and killed the attacker in response. In the incident more than two years ago, officials described the assailant as a local man who embraced a hard-line interpretation of Islam. Authorities declared the attack an act of terrorism.

The latest attack took place days after Serbia’s longtime President Aleksandar Vucic unexpectedly lost a general election to a leaderless, student-led movement in a major political upheaval for the Balkan country.