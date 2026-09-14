UK armed forces member killed in Ukraine road accident

A member of the British armed forces has been killed in a road accident while serving in Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defence announced on Monday.

The service personnel was killed on Saturday while travelling in a vehicle. The death is understood not to have been the result of hostile action.

It is the second death in Ukraine to be confirmed by the Ministry of Defence after Lance Corporal George Hooley was killed in a training accident in December last year.

The British government has admitted that it has a small military presence providing security for the diplomatic mission in Kyiv, plus troops supporting Ukrainian armed forces.

It has been reported, following a US intelligence leak, that a half-squadron of special forces soldiers from the SAS and SBS, numbering around 50, have been involved in training Ukrainian counterparts.

In a statement, the ministry said it was “with deep regret” that it announced the death of the service member.

“The family have been informed and have requested a period of grace before further details are released. Our thoughts and our sympathies are with the individual’s loved ones at this difficult time,” the statement added.

L Cpl Hooley, of the Parachute Regiment, was killed while observing Ukrainian forces testing a new defensive capability away from the front line.

It is understood that British personnel were involved in air-defence development and testing with the Ukrainians. The system might have been connected to the UK-Ukrainian Project Octopus, developing interceptor drones against Russia's Iran-designed Shahed drones and missiles.

Britain and France have previously announced that they intend to deploy brigade-size forces into Ukraine as part of a “coalition of the willing” multinational force if there is lasting ceasefire.

Meanwhile, a ​Russian ‌drone hit a passenger train ⁠on Ukraine's border with Nato member ⁠Poland on Sunday, shortly after a diplomatic train carrying former British prime minister Boris Johnson ​and European diplomats passed along the same line.