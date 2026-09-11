Germany charges Hamas gun plot suspects

Germany's federal prosecutor has filed charges against seven suspected members of Hamas who are accused of procuring weapons for attacks.

The alleged targets were Israeli or Jewish sites in Germany or Austria, and the group plotted to carry out the plan on the second anniversary of the massacre on October 7, 2023.

Police broke up the plot before the group could mobilise to carry out the attacks. Investigators believe the attacks on Israeli diplomats, Jewish community centres and pro-Israel commemorations were timed for October 7.

It is alleged one of the suspects recorded a video in Vienna on August 7, 2025, in front of a Hamas flag, in which he announced revenge on behalf of the Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades.

Prosecutors said on Friday that the men acted on orders from senior Hamas ​figures and that they had seized ‌a fully ⁠automatic rifle and 13 pistols during the inquiry.

The indictment from the Federal Prosecutor's Office, reported in Die Welt newspaper, said Hamas viewed Europe as a safe haven and an active operational area. The terrorist organisation was allegedly controlled via an operational cell in Turkey.

A raid by special forces on October 1, 2025, uncovered the weaponry in a Berlin back yard, including more than 600 rounds of ammunition.

At the scene the authorities arrested men named as Ahmad I and Wael M, a Lebanese national. were involved in the incident and were arrested by special forces.

Another member of the group, Mohammad S, was already an informant for the German domestic security agency at the time of his arrest. Defence lawyers reportedly claim that he had actively passed reports to the agency.

A State Security panel at the Berlin Court of Appeals will hear the case.

Four men arrested in 2023, Abdelhamid Al A., Mohamed B., Ibrahim El-R. and Nazih R., were convicted and jailed in Berlin in March this year for storing weapons for potential attacks in Europe on behalf of Hamas.

The German Federal Prosecutor has alleged links to the weapons cache in this case. "In preparations, high-ranking Hamas officials tasked, among others, Abed Al G., Yousif C., Borhan El-K., Wael FM, and Ahmad I. with procuring weapons and ammunition in Germany," the prosecutor's office said on Friday. "Abed Al G. also involved Mohammad S. and Kamel M."

Another man suspected of involvement, Mohammed A, was arrested in the UK. He is accused of being connected to the Hamas leadership and is being prosecuted separately.

According to German news reports, the investigators reconstructed two separate smuggling routes through which the group transported weapons of war from Denmark and Hesse to Berlin and Vienna.

One courier travelled to Berlin with pistols in his luggage where he stayed near the city's New Synagogue.

One man attempted to dispose of some of the weapons in the River Spree after the police raids were launched, but these were recovered from the mud banks.