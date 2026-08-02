Death toll from migrant rush into Ceuta rises to 72

The death toll from the migrant rush into ​Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco has reached at least 72 after five more ⁠bodies were found along the coast.

More than 50,000 people crossed into Ceuta by land and sea in an unprecedented surge that began on Thursday at one of the EU's two land borders with ⁠Africa, prompting alarm across the bloc. More than 48,000 people returned to Morocco within 48 hours and more returned over ⁠the weekend, Spanish authorities said.

The Spanish ‌government representative in Ceuta, Miguel Angel Perez, told reporters on Sunday that, in addition to the ​72 fatalities, more than 1,000 people had been treated by health services. The situation in the city had improved markedly, he said, but more needs to be done to re-establish normality.

Some migrants drowned and others were crushed while trying to climb a breakwater and a border fence. Many had been encouraged to migrate by social media rumours.

Previous slide Next slide Troops escort migrants on Spain's enclave of Ceuta, situated on the northern shores of Morocco's Mediterranean coast. Reuters Info

Authorities said about 50,000 ⁠people crossed into Ceuta by land and sea from July 30, in an unprecedented surge. Reuters Info

Spanish soldiers question a migrant. Reuters Info

The mass crossing prompted concern across the EU, and 22 member states wrote a letter asking for co-ordinated action to protect external borders and other measures. Reuters Info

Locals rally against a far-right protest, organised by Nucleo Nacional and other far-right collectives, in Ceuta. Getty Images Info

Spanish security personnel in Ceuta escort migrants to the border with Morocco, after thousands crossed into the enclave. Reuters Info

Migrants are led to the border between Spanish territory and Morocco. Reuters Info

Spanish soldiers help an injured migrant on a beach. Reuters Info

Migrants prepare to jump into the Spanish territory of Melilla from the Moroccan side of the border fence. EPA Info

A Spanish Guardia Civil boat off the coast of Ceuta. Reuters Info

A boy crosses back to Morocco through a fence next to Spanish military personnel. Reuters Info

Migrants walk back to Morocco from Ceuta. Reuters Info

People gather on a hill near Fnideq, in Morocco, as thousands of migrants cross the border into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. AFP Info

Spanish soldiers at the Tarajal border crossing in Ceuta after violent clashes along the perimeter. EPA Info

People gather along the border fence near Fnideq. AFP Info

Thousands of migrants crossed overnight by land and sea. AFP Info

People gather next to an overturned police vehicle at the site of clashes near Fnideq. AFP Info

Migrants arrive in Spanish territory in North Africa after swimming across the Ceuta border from Morocco. Reuters Info

Migrants clamber on to rocks near the border fence in Ceuta. Reuters Info

Migrants travel along the coast on foot as they attempt to cross into the North African enclave from Morocco. Reuters Info

A member of Spain's Civil Guard keeps watch as migrants enter Ceuta. Reuters Info









































“It pains me deeply that young people are dying at sea,” said Karima Abenaz, a French national in Ceuta with family in Morocco. “It’s not right that, in the year 2026, women with children as young as two months old should be crossing the sea only to die.

“In Morocco, there’s food, there’s everything we need. If we don’t have a decent job, we should go on strike and demand ​our rights from the government. We shouldn’t be dying at sea, it’s ‌not right.”

Authorities have reinforced police and army patrols and on Saturday ⁠installed a 500-metre floating barrier off Ceuta. Twenty-two EU member states wrote a letter asking for co-ordinated action to protect external borders and other measures after the incident. Italy suspended passport-free Schengen travel arrangements with Spain for one month.

Spain has adopted a more open stance on migrants than most other EU ​countries, introducing a programme to grant residency to more than half a million undocumented people.

It has rejected suggestions that the scheme encouraged the rush into Ceuta, saying that those who entered Ceuta irregularly could not travel on to mainland Spain or elsewhere in the Schengen zone.