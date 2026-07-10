Morocco fans clash with police in Europe after World Cup loss

Moroccan football fans clashed with police in Europe after their team lost to France in the World Cup.

In the Netherlands, disappointed Morocco fans, some carrying Palestinian flags, took to the streets of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague and Utrecht, forcing riot police to intervene. Several people were arrested.

Crowds flocked to the Edgware Road area of London, home to a long-established population from the Middle East, where they threw bottles and fireworks at police officers.

One officer was treated in hospital and several arrests were made.

Morocco's World Cup dream came to an end when they were beaten 2-0 by Les Bleus, with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

The Met Police in London said its officers were initially called after a group of people congregated in the road and blocked traffic.

“The incident then escalated with the group throwing bottles and setting off fireworks. As a result, further officers were deployed to the area,” said the force.

“One officer was taken to hospital for head injuries. It is believed he had been hit by a glass bottle. No other injuries were reported.

“Officers remained in the area and made four arrests for violent disorder, with the group dispersing, and the road reopened from around 1am.”

Police remained in the area overnight and CCTV, along with video footage circulating on social media, will be looked at “to ensure all those responsible are brought to justice”, said the Met Police. “We will not tolerate such disorder on our streets, or attacks on our officers.”

In The Hague, four people were arrested after police were pelted with glass bottles. Calm was restored around 1am when riot officers were called.

Riot police were also called out in Rotterdam when several hundred people ignored community leaders’ calls for them to go home.

Amsterdam police described the atmosphere during the match as “friendly and festive” but a few fans lingered post-match and some began throwing fireworks at police. Four arrests were also made.

Meanwhile in Paris, French and Moroccan fans were seen celebrating together on the Champs-Elysees as cars honked their horns but there were no reports of violence.

The French authorities had mobilised more than 20,000 police officers across the country, including 8,000 in the capital, fearing a repeat of the violence that broke out after PSG's Champions League victory in May.