Moroccan fans devastated after Atlas Lions crash out of World Cup

As the final team standing from the Arab world took to the pitch to take on World Cup favourites France, Morocco fans poured into venues across Dubai to roar their support for the Atlas Lions.

Fans decked out in the striking red and green of their national team expected to push the tournament’s hot favourites close and maybe even spring an upset.

The team from North Africa was seeking revenge after France brought its World Cup dreams to a shuddering halt in Qatar four years ago at the semi-final stage.

Those dreams were shattered again after two second-half goals by Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele sealed France’s victory and sent Morocco crashing out in the quarter-finals.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after winning the Fifa World Cup quarter-final against Morocco, in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 9. EPA Info

Bla Bla in Jumeirah Beach Residence was one packed venue that saw plenty of action on the big screens.

Samya Lalaoui, 34, chief of staff for a duty-free company in Dubai, was disappointed to see her team lose, but backed France to go all the way.

“It is sad to see Morocco go out. They played really well through the tournament and we had big expectations for them after how well they played in Qatar,” she said.

“France are a good team and I think they will probably win the World Cup, or Argentina."

“I was surprised how many Moroccan fans came out to support, it made for a great atmosphere.”

Morocco’s success took many by surprise in Qatar four years earlier, but the 2026 side carried more expectation than hope.

Milo Jay, 23, who is British of Moroccan descent, lives in Dubai and has big hopes that his side could make another semi-final.

“It was a terrible loss and I expected much more from the boys,” he said. “I hope France go on and win the tournament now.”

Economic boost

The World Cup has brought a significant boost to hospitality venues, with many bars and hotels staging events across the country.

As in the US, Morocco was well supported in the UAE with plenty of national colours on show in Dubai.

Moussa Ismail, 23, a French student in Abu Dhabi who watched the game on the big screen in JBR, said he was worried when Mbappe missed a first-half penalty.

“After that miss France just got better and should have won by more than two goals,” he said. “My night tonight was 10 out of 10. This team now looks unbeatable."