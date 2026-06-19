Postcard from the French Alps: Macron had a diplomatic mountain to climb - and he rose to the challenge

Morzine's town centre was unusually quiet.

Cafes and restaurants that usually spill on to the streets of the Alpine resort town were shut, their doors closed in the lull between ski seasons. Only a handful of spots were open, their tables largely occupied by journalist and other delegations wearing accreditation badges for the G7 summit taking place less than an hour away in Evian-les-Bains, chatting away while sampling the region's famed fondue.

A rare stillness hung over the picturesque ski resort, famed for its crowded slopes and apres-ski parties. But in one corner, a small pub was buzzing.

Its outdoor tables overlooked a backdrop of lush mountain peaks and the French Alps' signature wooden chalets. Propped at the entrance was a chalkboard with a simple message: “WORLD CUP. FRANCE VS SENEGAL. 21:00.”

The invitation did not go unanswered. As kick-off approached, groups of young locals filled the high tables facing a single television screen, their eyes fixed forward.

Sixty-six minutes into the game, the quiet of the resort town was broken. “Goal!” they roared in unison.

The cry rang out across the terrace and into the night as Kylian Mbappe fired France ahead in its opening match of the 2026 World Cup, scoring the country's first goal of the tournament.

Two more eruptions followed as France sealed a 3-1 victory, and with every cheer that reverberated through Morzine, it felt as though the celebrations extended beyond football.

G7 preparations in Morzine. Fatima Al Mahmoud / The National Info

'Several victories'

It was a high-stakes week for France as Evian-les-Bains hosted its second G7 summit, one that unfolded at a critical moment following the announcement of a US-Iran agreement aimed at ending more than 100 days of conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron posted a video on Instagram celebrating France's “several victories” – a nod to both the national team's winning start to the World Cup and what he cast as diplomatic successes at the last G7 summit held under his leadership.

“The day that has just passed was important,” said Mr Macron in a three-minute clip posted on Tuesday to his 6.6 million followers. “I need to take a few moments to celebrate our national team and to tell you about the importance of our discussions on the Strait of Hormuz, Lebanon, peace in the Middle East, and to talk to you about Ukraine,” he added.

Discussions throughout the summit were dominated by the Iran war, which has fuelled wider instability in the Middle East and rattled global markets.

But talks in Evian yielded a consensus among G7 leaders that could help restore peace to the region in a rare moment of unity amid strained international diplomacy.

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit. Reuters Info

Consensus and action

In a joint statement, G7 leaders said they recognised “the breakthrough and the opportunity that currently exist in the Middle East” and stressed they would support a “robust and comprehensive diplomatic follow-up” to the agreement.

The statement was viewed as a win by host France after last year's summit in Canada was disrupted by disagreements with the US and only resulted in a chair's statement.

“First, we all supported the agreement signed by the US and Iran. This agreement is a good thing,” said Mr Macron. “This agreement will allow us to restore stability to the region, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and bring peace to Lebanon,” he added. “It will also help reduce tensions and lower the prices of oil, gas and fertilisers.”

The timing of the agreement between Tehran and Washington, announced shortly before world leaders arrived in the French resort town, also allowed Mr Macron to spearhead discussions on its implementation.

After vowing to “do everything to ensure that this agreement becomes a reality” in an interview with broadcaster TF1 on Monday, Mr Macron said world leaders “decided on several concrete measures to ensure its implementation and reduce our dependence on the Strait of Hormuz”.

US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit. Getty Images Info

Arab involvement

Another perceived success for Mr Macron was the level of Arab participation at the summit.

The gathering was attended by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, all of whom held bilateral meetings with the French leader and US President Donald Trump, and joined a wider working lunch focused on the Middle East crises.

The leaders were accompanied by senior delegations, underscoring the region's stake in discussions dominated by the conflict.

Gulf states had largely borne the brunt of Iran's retaliation to US-Israeli strikes, despite their sustained efforts to prevent escalation.

For France, the presence of Arab leaders reinforced Mr Macron's long-standing ambition to position his country as a diplomatic bridge between Europe and the Middle East, particularly at a time when regional powers are playing an increasingly prominent role in efforts to contain conflicts and shape their aftermath.

President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, with US President Donald Trump at Chateau de Versailles. Getty Images Info

Keeping Trump at the table

A smaller-scale win for the French president was Mr Trump's decision to remain for the entirety of the summit. At least twice in the six years that he has represented the US, Mr Trump has cut short his participation in G7 gatherings or clashed with fellow leaders.

Last year, the US president left the Canada-held summit one day early, citing the “Middle East situation”. The gathering had come at the height of Israel's 12-day war with Iran, which the US took part in by striking key nuclear sites in Iran, before announcing a ceasefire.

Mr Trump departed after posing for the G7 “family photo”, saying “I wish I could stay for tomorrow, but they understand”, referring to the other leaders.

This year, the US leader returned to the summit after waging another war on Iran with Israel, which broke out on February 28. A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire in April largely contained the fighting, but exchanges of fire and threats continued before a deal was finally reached earlier this week after months of intensified diplomacy.

“President Trump is with us; he is with us for these two days. He will also be with us tomorrow,” said Mr Macron on Tuesday.

The French President invited Mr Trump for a dinner at Versailles on Wednesday after wrapping up the G7 summit to celebrate the year of the US's 250th birthday – a move seen as an attempt to ensure the US leader stays put.

And to ensure Mr Trump attends the gathering, French officials reportedly scheduled the summit to accommodate the UFC Freedom 250 fight at the White House on Sunday, which coincided with the US President's 80th birthday.

While the G7 summit largely brought life in neighbouring towns to a standstill, its momentum could reverberate far beyond the towering Alpine mountains.