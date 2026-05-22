The Finland model: Mastering the art of peacemaking as a national brand

For a country often described as small and “in the middle of nowhere” by its own politicians, Finland has managed to place itself at the centre of global mediation efforts.

The easy-going lifestyle of the 5.6 million-strong nation, known for its immaculate icebreakers and steamy saunas, has become part of its quest to turn conflict resolution into a national brand.

It's a quest that is also driven by a deep passion for international affairs that runs through Finnish society, from the presidency and parliament to schools and universities, charting the path for Russia's small neighbour towards an outsize diplomatic role.

“As we are relatively small, we can mobilise and act quickly,” said Johanna Poutanen, head of inclusion and digital innovation at Helsinki's leading conflict resolution foundation. “We don't carry with us a large bureaucracy, so if there's a quick need, there is a possibility for quick reaction,” she told The National during a recent media visit to Helsinki.

Inside the headquarters of CMI Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation, founded and named after the former Finnish president and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Ms Poutanen and others describe peacebuilding as patient relationship management.

The foundation has been at the heart of the world's happiest country's drive to advance global peace efforts. It says it has supported 17 processes over the past year alone.

But Finnish mediators are clear-eyed about the limits. That is felt most acutely in the Middle East, where the Nordic model, built around quiet diplomacy, collides with a reality increasingly shaped by military escalation and transactional power politics.

CMI Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation is a mediation organisation founded by the former Finnish president and Nobel Peace Prize winner,. Mohamad Ali Harisi / The National Info

In recent weeks, reports have emerged of a proposal to broker a non-aggression pact between Iran and its neighbours similar to the Helsinki Final Act, which marked the start of a US-Soviet detente in 1975.

Peacemaking identity

“Finland doesn't want to be a judge, but a doctor in international affairs,” is a phrase often used inside the parliament's halls, where abstract designs and scenes of nature replace paintings celebrating military victories or weapons.

Less than two kilometres from CMI, the yellow Presidential Palace is the nerve centre of Finland’s foreign policy, a system still heavily shaped by the presidency and, increasingly, by the energetic style of President Alexander Stubb.

"Finland doesn't want to be a judge, but a doctor in international affairs," is a phrase often used inside the Finnish parliament's halls. Mohamad Ali Harisi / The National Info

In the current political structure, the division of roles is unusually clear, with the prime minister handling domestic policy and EU affairs, while the president leads on foreign and security policy. Officials in Helsinki often joke that the split is almost mathematical: the prime minister is 110 per cent focused on domestic and EU matters; the president is 80 per cent focused on international matters.

That balance has become especially visible under President Stubb, who has embraced an activist diplomatic role, building close ties with European allies while also cultivating a notably warm public rapport with US President Donald Trump and Gulf leaders. He also became the first Finnish leader to appoint a dedicated peace mediation adviser, further embedding conflict resolution into Finland’s foreign policy identity.

Schools and saunas

That peacemaking identity is taught from childhood in Finland. One example is Kiista, an interactive conflict-resolution game designed to teach young people how to negotiate, de-escalate tensions and solve disputes without violence.

The easygoing lifestyle of the 5.6 million-strong nation has become part of its quest to turn conflict resolution into a national brand. Mohamad Ali Harisi / The National Info

Through role play and simulated crises, students are encouraged to listen, compromise and understand opposing views rather than simply defeat them.

But away from government buildings, think tanks and schools, another major element is nature and saunas, which are becoming places where difficult conversations begin. As wars from Ukraine to Iran harden global divisions, Finland is betting that calm still matters.

“We do use Finland as a venue. I think there is something about the quietness and serenity that Finland and sometimes Finnish nature provide,” explained Ms Poutanen. “We host a lot of dialogues here, allowing parties to [..] come and think.”

An outdoor sauna with pristine views is a place where difficult conversations can begin. Mohamad Ali Harisi / The National Info

On Lonna island, just outside Helsinki, Riika Saarinen welcomes guests with a saunajuoma (a refreshing drink) and a towel. Those who seek the full experience enter the sauna and then dip in the cold sea, before relaxing on the sundeck with its pristine water views.

“It has been used in politics for sure,” said Ms Saarinen as she described the love for saunas in her country. “It is a place where you're open and relaxed. It is a place where you're kind of all out there, so you don't have that much to hide.”