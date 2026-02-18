Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russia of trying to drag out ‘difficult’ peace talks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of attempting to prolong peace talks as a second day of US-brokered meetings concluded in Geneva on Wednesday.

“Russia is trying to drag out negotiations that could already have reached the final stage,” Mr Zelenskyy said on X.

He described ​the latest ⁠round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US ⁠as “difficult”, ‌but said that the ​sides agreed further talks would take place. “We can see that progress has been made but, for ​now, positions ‌differ ⁠because ​the negotiations ​were ‌difficult,” he said in ⁠a WhatsApp chat.

Rustem ‌Umerov, the secretary ​of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, called the discussions “intensive and substantive”. While a number ​of ‌issues were ⁠clarified, ​Ukraine's ⁠goal remains a ⁠just and sustainable peace, he said.

The talks lasted about two hours, the head of Russia’s delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said. They were difficult but businesslike, and the next meeting will take place soon, he said.

Mr Umerov also met representatives of the US, France, the UK, Germany, Italy and Switzerland. “We consider Europe’s participation in the process indispensable for the successful implementation of entirely feasible agreements,” Mr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

A Swiss diplomatic protection vehicle drives past the hotel where US-mediated talks with Russia and Ukraine have been taking place. AFP Info

US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, were present in Geneva, as they were at two earlier rounds in the United Arab Emirates since January.

Mr Witkoff said on Wednesday that there had been “meaningful progress” during the previous day’s talks, with both sides agreeing to continue work towards a deal. Still, the negotiations appeared to yield little progress even as the discussions were said to be broader in scope than in the Abu Dhabi meetings.

Central among the unresolved issues is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that Ukraine hand over territory in its eastern Donetsk region that Moscow has failed to conquer in fighting dating back to 2014.

Firefighters in Odesa, Ukraine, work at the site of a railway infrastructure facility hit during overnight Russian drone strikes. Reuters Info

Mr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he had told his country’s negotiators to discuss the future of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which Russian forces seized early in the full-scale invasion, as well as Moscow’s demand to be given territory it doesn’t control in Ukraine’s east.

Mr Zelenskyy separately told Axios on Tuesday that the Ukrainian people would reject unilaterally withdrawing from and ceding land to Russia. US officials have previously said that the sharing of power produced by the nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, would be a critical part of any agreement reached.

Mr Medinsky was part of previous negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul between May and July last year, and also weeks after the start of the February 2022 invasion. He did not participate in the Abu Dhabi talks.