At least 21 killed and dozens injured in high-speed train crash in southern Spain

A high-speed train derailed and smashed into ⁠an oncoming train in southern Spain on Sunday evening, killing at least 21 people.

The accident happened near Adamuz, in the Andalusian province of Cordoba, at about 7.30pm local time.

Some reports said that about 100 people were injured, while officials said 75 were taken to hospital.

Of the 75 hospitalised, 15 are in serious condition, the chief of Andalucia's regional ‌government, Juanma Moreno, told reporters early on Monday.

The cause of the crash ​is not yet known, Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente told reporters at a press conference at Atocha station ‌in Madrid.

He said it was “really strange” that a derailment should have happened on a straight stretch of track. This section of track was renewed in May, added Mr Puente.

State broadcaster Television Espanola reported that the driver of one of the trains, which was travelling from Madrid to the south-western city of Huelva, was among those who died, and that 100 people had been injured.

“The Iryo 6189 Malaga − [to Madrid] train has derailed from the track at Adamuz, crashing on to the adjacent track. The [Madrid] to ‌Huelva train which was travelling on the adjacent track has also derailed,” Adif, which runs the rail network, said in a social media post.