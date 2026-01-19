  • Emergency personnel on the scene after a train accident in Adamuz, southern Spain, on Sunday. At least 21 people died. AFP
    Emergency personnel on the scene after a train accident in Adamuz, southern Spain, on Sunday. At least 21 people died. AFP
  • Emergency services said at least 73 people were also injured in the accident. AFP
    Emergency services said at least 73 people were also injured in the accident. AFP
  • A high-speed train travelling from Malaga to Madrid derailed and collided with another oncoming train on the opposite track. It was travelling from Madrid to Huelva. Reuters
    A high-speed train travelling from Malaga to Madrid derailed and collided with another oncoming train on the opposite track. It was travelling from Madrid to Huelva. Reuters
  • Relatives of victims arrive at Huelva train station seeking information. EPA
    Relatives of victims arrive at Huelva train station seeking information. EPA
  • Affected people were transferred and treated at the Caseta Municipal in the town of Adamuz. Reuters
    Affected people were transferred and treated at the Caseta Municipal in the town of Adamuz. Reuters
  • The tragedy caused network delays and cancellations. Reuters
    The tragedy caused network delays and cancellations. Reuters

News

Europe

At least 21 killed and dozens injured in high-speed train crash in southern Spain

Transport minister says derailment and collision with incoming train in Adamuz, Cordoba province, is 'really strange'

The National

January 19, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

A high-speed train derailed and smashed into ⁠an oncoming train in southern Spain on Sunday evening, killing at least 21 people.

The accident happened near Adamuz, in the Andalusian province of Cordoba, at about 7.30pm local time.

Some reports said that about 100 people were injured, while officials said 75 were taken to hospital.

Of the 75 hospitalised, 15 are in serious condition, the chief of Andalucia's regional ‌government, Juanma Moreno, told reporters early on Monday.

The cause of the crash ​is not yet known, Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente told reporters at a press conference at Atocha station ‌in Madrid.

He said it was “really strange” that a derailment should have happened on a straight stretch of track. This section of track was renewed in May, added Mr Puente.

State broadcaster Television Espanola reported that the driver of one of the trains, which was travelling from Madrid to the south-western city of Huelva, was among those who died, and that 100 people had been injured.

“The Iryo 6189 Malaga − [to Madrid] train has derailed from the track at Adamuz, crashing on to the adjacent track. The [Madrid] to ‌Huelva train which was travelling on the adjacent track has also derailed,” Adif, which runs the rail network, said in a social media post.

Updated: January 19, 2026, 5:07 AM