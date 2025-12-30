Eurostar urges passengers to postpone journeys due to 'major disruption'

Eurostar ​on Tuesday ​warned passengers to ‌expect severe ​delays and last-minute cancellations due ‌to a ‍problem ‍with the ⁠overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel.

The announcement is expected to cause severe disruption as it comes amid the end of year holiday season in Europe.

The high-speed train operator said on its website that ⁠it ​strongly ‍advised all its passengers ⁠to ‌postpone ⁠their journeys. It said the supply problem had also caused a Le Shuttle train to fail, which was adding to delays.

The UK's National Rail said the power problem is likely to lead to severe disruption between London St Pancras International and Paris Nord.

“Please don’t come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel," Eurostar said on its website. “We regret that trains that can run are subject to severe delays and last-minute cancellations. “Please check for live updates on the status of your train on the Train status and timetables page.”

This is a developing story

