Nato to boost Ukraine aid after Putin's 'ready for war' threat

Nato foreign ministers met in Brussels on Wednesday to accelerate defence investments amid concerns that US-mediated peace talks are floundering, as tensions rise among European allies over how to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte issued a statement before the closed-door meeting, saying European states and Canada are "really stepping up defence investments, and that's good, but we cannot afford to rest on our laurels – we all need to pull our weight and fast".

In a highly unusual move, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio skipped the meeting, but his European counterparts played down the significance of his absence. Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel said he understood Mr Rubio was busy dealing with international crises, including in Gaza and Venezuela.

'Destiny on the line'

The meeting took place hours after high-stakes US-Russia talks in Moscow appeared to yield little. Europeans have largely been sidelined in recent US mediation efforts over Ukraine, including talks held in Florida on Sunday between a delegation from Kyiv and Mr Rubio. US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff also attended those talks before travelling to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, left, with Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev in Moscow. Reuters

It is understood the original 28-point plan presented to Mr Putin, which was widely described as being favourable to Russia, has been altered under European and Ukrainian pressure. "So far we haven't found a compromise, but some American solutions can be discussed," senior Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said after the meeting in the Kremlin.

In Brussels, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said that, while Mr Trump was "pursuing a just and lasting peace", Russia had shown no sign of engaging meaningfully in discussions and escalated its attacks against Ukraine, including strikes against its energy infrastructure. Ms Cooper announced an additional £10 million ($13 million) to support energy infrastructure repair.

Norway, Germany and Poland also pledged a joint $500 million donation for Ukraine to purchase US military equipment. "Europe's security is on the line. Europe's destiny is on the line," Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said.

'Sabre-rattling'

Mr Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was "ready right now" if Europe wanted to start a war, remarks that have caused alarm among Nato members. Mr van Weel said the "horrible comments" were a "serious warning" to Europe that it should increase defence spending. Speaking to Sky News, Ms Cooper described it as the "same old sabre-rattling" from Mr Putin.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, left, with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, at a Nato summit in Brussels. Reuters

Referring to recent sabotage on a Polish rail track attributed to Russia that was "clearly meant to kill Polish citizens", Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said: "Vladimir Putin is threatening us Europeans in Moscow. Unfortunately, these are not just words in Poland."

However, cracks between allies have appeared on the thorny issue of using $140 billion in frozen Russian assets despite opposition from Belgium, where the funds are held. Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said his country had the "frustrating feeling of not having been heard" by the European Commission, which wants to use the funds to issue a $161 billion loan to Ukraine.

The commission's proposal, which he said was "unsatisfactory", is expected to be presented to the public later. "The reparation loan scheme entails consequential economic, financial and legal risks," Mr Prevot said. "It is not acceptable to use the money and leave us alone facing the risks."

In a move that European diplomats have described as legally safe, the commission wants to use the funds for a loan to cash-strapped Ukraine in an effort to avoid having to use European taxpayers' money. Yet Belgium fears being sued by Russia and wants open-ended financial guarantees from other EU states.

