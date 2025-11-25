Europe mobilises for Ukraine-based force if peace talks succeed

Europe is preparing to post troops in Ukraine with a strong multinational force if the current round of peace talks culminates in a formal end to the war.

Discussions on the nearly four-year conflict, that has claimed more than one million Russian casualties, are intensifying, with a virtual summit of the 36 countries in the “coalition of the willing” being hosted by France, Britain and Germany on Tuesday afternoon.

It is to be followed by an emergency call the next day between EU foreign ministers, two days after a similar meeting between heads of state.

High on the agenda will be security guarantees for Kyiv following any agreement, and this was reinforced during a conversation between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday morning.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes a statement to MPs on the G20 and Ukraine. AFP

“The leaders underlined the importance of the continued work by coalition partners in preparation for the deployment of the multinational force following the cessation of hostilities,” Downing Street said after the call.

The Ukrainian president also spoke to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Diplomats are working flat out, his foreign minister Johann Wadephul said. "To bring about peace, it depends on no one other than Putin. He started this war. He must now end it. If he wants peace, he must finally show a willingness to negotiate. We, Ukraine, Europe and the US, are ready. Putin must now decide," Mr Wadephul said.

It remains unclear whether the idea of a multinational force will be acceptable to Moscow as the Russians have previously insisted that there can be no Nato or foreign troops in postwar Ukraine.

However, the initial 28-point peace plan, drawn up between the US and Russia, has now been refined to a new 19-point plan acceptable to Kyiv and its European partners.

Mr Starmer also insisted that Ukraine “should be able to defend herself in future”, suggesting that it will continue to be heavily armed by the West.

French President Emmanuel Macron shared Mr Starmer’s position telling French RTL radio that “we want peace, but we do not want a peace that is a surrender” which would put Ukraine “in an impossible situation”.

He also did not want a deal that would give Russia the ability to attack other European countries and “that endangers the security of us all”.

On US President Donald Trump’s plan, he described it as a “step in the right direction” and that “there are elements in this plan that deserved to be discussed, negotiated, and improved”.

The leaders’ virtual summit will also discuss attempts by Europe to stop buying Russian oil and gas with Mr Starmer telling the continent “to cut off the fuel to their [Russia’s] war machine”.

“The urgent need to take Russian oil and gas off the global market was something I discussed extensively at the G20 [in South Africa],” he told parliament. “This is vital, especially now as winter begins to bite in Ukraine and Putin continues his barbaric attacks on civilians and civilian energy infrastructure.”

Those attacks continued overnight with a storm of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and Iranian-designed Shahed drones striking Kyiv and killing seven people.

While Ukraine still has the ability to retaliate – it is reported to have struck a Russian airbase – it remains on the military back foot, with Russia’s army continuing to make small but steady advances across the frontline.

