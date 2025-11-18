France allows Israeli security companies to take part in Paris security fair

Israeli companies have been allowed to take part in Paris arms fair Milipol after the French government cited the Gaza ceasefire, following attempts to ban them from previous events.

The three-day fair began on Tuesday in the northern suburb of Villepinte. More than 30,000 visitors and 1,100 exhibitors are expected, including 38 Israeli companies.

In June, some Israeli exhibitors' stands at the Paris Air Show were shut down after displaying what the French government described as offensive weapons.

On Tuesday, participants at some Israeli stands told The National they were not allowed to speak to the press, though it remained unclear who had issued such instructions. Others refused to comment on politics and said they simply wanted to sell their products at Milipol, which this year focuses on homeland security and artificial intelligence.

“It's great that we are here, and that's the best thing,” one Israeli exhibitor said.

Israeli stands at Milipol at the Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord-Villepinte exhibition centre in Villepinte. Sunniva Rose / The National

An informed source said the Israeli position was to not react as long as the fair moved ahead smoothly for the country's participants.

In June, some Israeli exhibitors' stands at the Paris Air Show were covered with black sheets. The French government also tried to ban Israeli companies from taking part in the 2024 Eurosatory arms fair, but that was reversed by a court decision.

Earlier this month, a group of activists asked the Prime Minister and Milipol organisers to ban Israel's participation, citing the French state's obligation to comply with international law and refrain from participating in abetting Israeli war crimes identified by the International Court of Justice, including possible genocide in Gaza.

'Constructive dialogue'

French authorities permitting Israel's participation has signalled a desire to send a positive political signal to Tel Aviv. Relations between French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu soured after Mr Macron's criticism of Israel's conduct in the Gaza war and his decision to recognise Palestinian statehood.

“In the context of de-escalation and in a desire to re-engage in dialogue with the Israeli authorities, it was decided to allow all Israeli companies that wished to do so to exhibit at the Milipol trade fair,” the Interior Ministry, a co-organiser of Milipol, told The National in a statement.

Robot dog at the Milipol homeland security and safety fair. REUTERS / Benoit Tessier

Mr Macron's office had previously said the decision was made “given the evolving situation on the ground following the ceasefire” brokered last month by US President Donald Trump.

“This decision aims to contribute to a constructive dialogue with the Israeli authorities on all issues relating to peace in the Middle East and our bilateral relations,” it said.

Claims by French-Israeli former MP Meyer Habib that Mr Macron had initially intended to ban the participation of eight Israeli companies from Milipol, before changing his mind, were not confirmed by the Elysee.

Last week, Mr Habib published on X an alleged exchange of text messages with the President in which Mr Macron responds “done deal” to the former MP's message saying that he had “received emergency calls from Israel” because “France intends to ban Israeli companies from Milipol 2025".

At least 266 Gazans have been killed since a ceasefire was brokered in October. Reuters

Activists behind the attempted ban have said the risk of genocide in Gaza continues and also cite the 266 Gazans killed by Israel since the ceasefire came into effect in October. More than 69,000 Gazans have been killed in Israel's retaliatory war for the October 2023 Hamas-led attacks in which around 1,200 died.

The activist groups include Ramallah campaign group Al Haq, French organisation Lawyers for Justice in the Middle East and the French Jewish Union for Peace (UJFP), an anti-Zionist organisation.

UJFP spokesperson Beatrice Ores told The National that Israeli companies had been able to strike new deals during the Paris Air Show, despite some being shut down. The NGOs are planning to sue the French state over this, though Ms Ores said more work was needed to build a case. This includes finding Gazans willing to testify that relatives were maimed or killed by Israeli companies that exhibited at the event. “The ban was just for show,” she said.

A drone at the Milipol homeland security and safety fair. REUTERS / Benoit Tessier

The group has not yet decided how to move forward over Israeli participation in Milipol. Court cases are expensive and labour-intensive with an uncertain outcome.

A recent case brought forward by activists in the Netherlands accusing the state of complicity in genocide was dismissed by an appeals court. NGOs were ordered to pay legal costs. The court said that was not up to the court to prescribe to the state what measures should be taken, including on weapons exports to Israel.

