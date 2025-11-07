Germany offers military support as drones disrupt Belgian flights

Germany will provide Belgium with counter-drone defence after weeks of unidentified drone activity in the country's airports and military bases.

Drone sighting reports at Belgium's Liege and Brussels Airport temporarily halted flights overnight and on Friday morning. These were reported at Liege Airport on Thursday night and again on Friday morning, the Skeyes air traffic control service said.

'Drones no fly zone' sign Liege Airport terminal. EPA / OLIVIER HOSLET

The airport was closed for about 30 minutes on Friday morning after the service received a report of a drone flying above the airport near the FedEx transport company's warehouses at 6.30am GMT. Flights were suspended at 6.57am.

"We have to take every report seriously", Kurt Verwilligen, a spokesperson for the service, said.

The sighting at Brussels Airport on Thursday night also caused the temporary closure of the airport, the air control service said. More unconfirmed drone sightings were reported near the Doel nuclear power plant and the Mol nuclear research centre, according to Belgian press.

The incident on Friday morning is the latest in a string of sightings that the Belgian government has described as a co-ordinated attack on its airspace.

Drones were spotted flying over Brussels and Liege airports on Tuesday, forcing many incoming planes to divert while grounding others that were due to depart. The mayor of Diest reported that four drones had been spotted by police and the army at the Schaffen military base on Tuesday.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Chief of Defence Carsten Breuer said they would assist Belgium with Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS), following a request from Brussels.

An advanced unit of German Air Force has been deployed to Belgium to assess the situation and co-ordinate defence operations with the Belgian Armed Forces, and another main unit will follow soon, the ministry said in a statement.

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken arrives for the weekly Council of Ministers on Friday. EPA

National alarm

The Belgian government called an emergency meeting of ministers and security chiefs on Thursday.

"The threat is serious," said defence minister Theo Francken after the meeting, who said the government would work with Nato partners to improve security of its airspace.

He pledged to complete its National Airspace Security Centre to give a "complete picture" of Belgium's airspace by January 1, after acknowledging earlier this week that the country had "some means, but not enough" to deter the treat.

Belgian authorities are also investigating drone sightings last weekend at Kleine-Brogel airbase, which is home to Belgium's F-16 jets and is also reported to store US nuclear weapons.

An airport in Sweden was forced to temporarily close on Thursday.

These sightings have caused major disruptions across Europe in recent months. Officials have blamed the incidents on “hybrid warfare” by Russia, which Moscow rejects.

It comes as the European Commission adopted stricter rules for Russian nationals seeking visas for the Schengen zone on Friday.

Brussels has also been in a dispute with the Commission about the Union's proposal to finance loans to Ukraine with frozen Russian assets. Belgium has not endorsed the plan because it has concerns about the funds being held by Belgian financial services company, Euroclear.

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Samaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

ALRAWABI%20SCHOOL%20FOR%20GIRLS %3Cp%3ECreator%3A%20Tima%20Shomali%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0Tara%20Abboud%2C%C2%A0Kira%20Yaghnam%2C%20Tara%20Atalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: Long-range single or dual motor with 200kW or 400kW battery Power: 268bhp / 536bhp Torque: 343Nm / 686Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Max touring range: 620km / 590km Price: From Dh250,000 (estimated) On sale: Later this year

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5