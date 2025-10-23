AI deepfake video disrupts Irish presidential race

The battle to be the next president of Ireland has been hit by the emergence of an AI-generated deepfake video showing a candidate purportedly announcing she is pulling out of the race.

The video clip, designed to mimic a news item by state broadcaster RTE, falsely shows favourite Catherine Connolly saying that “with great regret” she is withdrawing from the contest.

Ms Connolly condemned the video, calling it “malicious”, and called on social media companies to swiftly remove fake election content.

She said she is “absolutely still a candidate”. The election will take place as planned on Friday with all nominated candidates remaining on the ballot paper.

In the video, which appeared on Tuesday, an AI version of genuine RTE news presenter Sharon Ní Bheolain announces that “in the last few minutes” Ms Conolly has told supporters she is withdrawing from the contest, before it switches to the fake campaign event where supporters shout “No, Catherine” when she announces the end of her campaign. The footage then switches to an AI political reporter, Paul Cunningham, discussing the implications for the presidential contest.

“Now that Catherine Connolly has withdrawn from the race, what does this now mean for the upcoming election on Friday?” the fake reporter asks.

“Well, simply put, Friday’s election is now cancelled. It will no longer take place as previously planned. But as for Heather Humphreys, she will become the winner automatically and will be appointed tomorrow.”

RTE News reported on the video of the fake news item by labelling the footage "made using AI".

The video was widely shared on social media, convincing many that it was genuine.

Brian O’Donovan, the station’s technology correspondent, said it was getting a lot of attention because it was a “step up” from previous fake videos. He points out the lip movements of the presenters are “not great” but Ms Connolly appeared “pretty realistic”.

Meta, which controls Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, took down the video and the account it came from because it “violated its community standards” when it comes to impersonating people on its platforms.

Coimisiún na Meán, the agency which regulates media in Ireland, said it had contacted Meta to “understand the immediate measures they have taken in response to this incident and have reminded the platform of their obligations under the EU Digital Services Act relating to protecting the integrity of elections”.

“We are aware of the deepfake video, we’re in touch with the Irish authorities,” European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ms Connolly said: “The video is a fabrication. It is a disgraceful attempt to mislead voters and undermine our democracy.

“I will not be distracted. I will continue my campaign in every county, meeting people and making the case for a hopeful, inclusive presidency.”

Her campaign reported the video to the social media platforms where it appeared, requesting its immediate removal and “clear labelling as fake”.

A formal complaint has been lodged with the Electoral Commission.

Ms Connolly said disinformation has no place in Irish public life and urged members of the public to verify content before sharing.

“If you see this video, do not share it – report it. The surest reply to lies is to vote.”

Her campaign said social media platforms should apply clear labels to AI-generated media, and to fully co-operate with the relevant authorities by preserving metadata and assisting investigations to identify those responsible for producing and distributing the false material.

Latest polling points to a commanding victory for Ms Connolly, a left-wing independent candidate who has the backing of Sinn Fein, in the race to succeed Michael D Higgins as Irish head of state.

She has a 19 percentage point lead over Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys, according to the Business Post/Red C poll.

The latest snapshot of voter intentions has Ms Connolly on 44 per cent of first-preference votes and Ms Humphreys on 25 per cent.

The real Catherine Connolly on the campaign trail. PA

Published at the close of the penultimate day of campaigning ahead of Friday’s vote, it is the latest in a series of polls that point to a significant lead for Ms Connolly.

Fianna Fail candidate Jim Gavin, who pulled out of the presidential race several weeks ago but whose name remains on the ballot paper, is on 10 per cent in the poll.

Speaking at a rally in Monaghan town earlier on Wednesday, Ms Connolly denied that she was taking victory as a given, insisting she was taking “nothing for granted”.

The former barrister has said previously that she would like to continue to expand the role of president if she is elected, referring to the vow the president takes to “dedicate my abilities to the service and welfare of the people of Ireland”.

Ms Connolly is a strong supporter of Palestinian rights, has been highly critical of Israel, and during the contest has faced criticism for visiting Syria and opposing sanctions against the Assad regime.

