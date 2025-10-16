Former guard at US embassy in Norway spied for Iran and Russia

A Norwegian court has sentenced a former US embassy security guard to three years and seven months in prison for spying for Iran and Russia.
The 28-year-old Norwegian man was convicted of providing floor plans, personal details of embassy staff and their families, and information about activities at the US embassy between March and November 2024. In exchange, he was paid 0.17 Bitcoin by Iranian intelligence and €10,000 by Russian intelligence, the court ruled on Wednesday.
In its judgment, which was made public on Thursday, the Oslo court said the information was “of a nature that could be used for direct actions and physical attacks against the concerned individuals.”
“The accused understood that disclosing this information could harm US security interests,” the court noted. During his trial, the accused admitted to spying, which he said was in protest against the US's backing of Israel's offensive in Gaza, but denied the charge of aggravated espionage for which he was convicted. He argued that the information he transmitted was not classified.
In Norway, Serbia, or Turkey, he provided Russian and/or Iranian authorities with the names, addresses, phone numbers, and licence plate numbers of embassy diplomats and employees, as well as their spouses and children. He also sent embassy plans, security routines, and a list of mail services used by Norwegian intelligence.
The prosecution had asked for a sentence of six years and four months for the crime, which is punishable by up to 21 years in prison in Norway.
Norwegian intelligence services have regularly identified Russia – with whom Norway, a Nato member, shares a border in the Arctic – Iran, and China as the main countries conducting intelligence operations in Norway.