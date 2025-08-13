At least 20 migrants die as boat capsizes off Lampedusa

At least 20 people have died after a migrant boat capsized off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, a UN agency said on Wednesday.

More than a dozen are still missing. Survivors have been brought to a centre on Lampedusa. Details are still sketchy but Save the Children Italy say that a baby girl, aged 18 months, appears to have been lost in the shipwreck.

Around 100 people were believed to be on the boat, of which around 60 have been rescued.

Filippo Ungaro, from the UN's refugee agency UNHCR, expressed “deep anguish” over the disaster and said more migrants could still be missing at sea. “Twenty bodies have been recovered and the same number are missing,” he wrote on X.

Lampedusa Mayor Filippo Mannino said the shipwreck happened “presumably at dawn".

The Italian news agency Radio Radicale said the boat was carrying 97 people when it shipwrecked 14 miles south-west of Lampedusa. The Italian Ministry of the Interior did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is not yet known how long the migrants had been at sea.

The boat, which had already overturned, was spotted from the air by a plane from Italy's financial police, it said.

According to the UNHCR, 675 migrants have died making the crossing so far this year, not counting the latest sinking.

In the first six months of 2025, 30,060 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, a 16 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The irregular migration route from northern Africa to southern Europe is considered one of the most dangerous in the world, with almost 24,500 people dying or disappearing on the Mediterranean crossing in the past ten years, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

Most of the deaths have been attributed to small boats setting off from the coasts of Tunisia and Libya.

The deadliest shipwreck off the coast of Lampedusa occurred in October 2013, when a boat carrying over 500 migrants from Eritrea, Somalia, and Ghana caught fire and capsized, killing at least 368 people. The tragedy prompted international calls for action to address the crisis.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

500 People from Gaza enter France 115 Special programme for artists 25 Evacuation of injured and sick

ABU DHABI T10: DAY TWO Bangla Tigers v Deccan Gladiators (3.30pm) Delhi Bulls v Karnataka Tuskers (5.45pm) Northern Warriors v Qalandars (8.00pm)

Rebel%20Moon%20%E2%80%93%20Part%20Two%3A%20The%20Scargiver%20review%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zack%20Snyder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sofia%20Boutella%2C%20Charlie%20Hunnam%2C%20Ed%20Skrein%2C%20Sir%20Anthony%20Hopkins%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Six large-scale objects on show Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar

The 17 th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India

Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office

A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century

Torrijos Palace dome

NO OTHER LAND Director: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal Stars: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham Rating: 3.5/5

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

Introduced in 2011 by Uefa, European football’s governing body, it demands that clubs live within their means. Chiefly, spend within their income and not make substantial losses. What the rules dictate?

The second phase of its implementation limits losses to €30 million (Dh136m) over three seasons. Extra expenditure is permitted for investment in sustainable areas (youth academies, stadium development, etc). Money provided by owners is not viewed as income. Revenue from “related parties” to those owners is assessed by Uefa's “financial control body” to be sure it is a fair value, or in line with market prices. What are the penalties?

There are a number of punishments, including fines, a loss of prize money or having to reduce squad size for European competition – as happened to PSG in 2014. There is even the threat of a competition ban, which could in theory lead to PSG’s suspension from the Uefa Champions League.

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

'O' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zeina%20Hashem%20Beck%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20112%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Penguin%20Books%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19