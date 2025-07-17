Iceland volcano eruption forces residents and spa tourists to be evacuated

Dramatic pictures show lava spewing into the air as a volcano erupted in south-western Iceland.
The seismic activity took place on the Reykjanes Peninsula south-west of capital Reykjavik on Wednesday at about 4am, Iceland’s Met Office said.
It forced residents and tourists at the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa to be evacuated, the national broadcaster RUV reported.
About 100 people were evacuated from the nearby town of Grindavik. Tourists at a campsite and guests at the Blue Lagoon were also forced to leave, RUV reported.
Police commissioner Margret Palsdottir told AP the evacuation went smoothly and lasted about 90 minutes.
“Of course, people have different opinions on whether the evacuation is necessary, but it is a decision we make and take responsibility for,” she said.
Lava from the eruption continued to flow south-east from a fissure of 700 to 1,000 metres wide but was not threatening infrastructure, the Met Office said.
Grindavik has been affected by activity since November 2023 when a volcano came to life after lying dormant for 800 years.
