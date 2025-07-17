Lava emerges following a volcano eruption near Grindavik, Reykjanes, Iceland. EPA
Lava emerges following a volcano eruption near Grindavik, Reykjanes, Iceland. EPA
This was the ninth eruption to hit the region since the end of 2023. AFP
This was the ninth eruption to hit the region since the end of 2023. AFP
Tourists stand next to a memorial in Keflavik, Iceland, to observe smoke from the volcano. AFP
Tourists stand next to a memorial in Keflavik, Iceland, to observe smoke from the volcano. AFP
The nearby fishing village of Grindavik was evacuated, along with the Blue Lagoon, Iceland's famed tourist spot. AFP
The nearby fishing village of Grindavik was evacuated, along with the Blue Lagoon, Iceland's famed tourist spot. AFP
Clouds of smoke rise near Grindavik. AFP
Clouds of smoke rise near Grindavik. AFP

News

Europe

Iceland volcano eruption forces residents and spa tourists to be evacuated

About 100 people moved out after seismic activity on Reykjanes Peninsula

The National

July 17, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Dramatic pictures show lava spewing into the air as a volcano erupted in south-western Iceland.

The seismic activity took place on the Reykjanes Peninsula south-west of capital Reykjavik on Wednesday at about 4am, Iceland’s Met Office said.

It forced residents and tourists at the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa to be evacuated, the national broadcaster RUV reported.

About 100 people were evacuated from the nearby town of Grindavik. Tourists at a campsite and guests at the Blue Lagoon were also forced to leave, RUV reported.

Police commissioner Margret Palsdottir told AP the evacuation went smoothly and lasted about 90 minutes.

“Of course, people have different opinions on whether the evacuation is necessary, but it is a decision we make and take responsibility for,” she said.

Lava from the eruption continued to flow south-east from a fissure of 700 to 1,000 metres wide but was not threatening infrastructure, the Met Office said.

Grindavik has been affected by activity since November 2023 when a volcano came to life after lying dormant for 800 years.

Watch: Reykjanes volcano eruption in August 2024

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More on animal trafficking
Tomorrow 2021
The specs
Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six
Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm
Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm
Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual
Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km
On sale: Available to order now
Price: From Dh801,800
More on this story
On Women's Day
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECVT%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E119bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E145Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh%2C89%2C900%20(%2424%2C230)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Four-day collections of TOH

Day             Indian Rs (Dh)        

Thursday    500.75 million (25.23m)

Friday         280.25m (14.12m)

Saturday     220.75m (11.21m)

Sunday       170.25m (8.58m)

Total            1.19bn (59.15m)

(Figures in millions, approximate)

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S

Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900

Engine: 937cc

Transmission: Six-speed gearbox

Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm

Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs

Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel

Power: 579hp

Torque: 859Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Price: From Dh825,900

On sale: Now

The%20pillars%20of%20the%20Dubai%20Metaverse%20Strategy
%3Cp%3EEncourage%20innovation%20in%20the%20metaverse%20field%20and%20boost%20economic%20contribution%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20outstanding%20talents%20through%20education%20and%20training%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20applications%20and%20the%20way%20they%20are%20used%20in%20Dubai's%20government%20institutions%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAdopt%2C%20expand%20and%20promote%20secure%20platforms%20globally%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20the%20infrastructure%20and%20regulations%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Kumulus Water
 
Started: 2021
 
Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid
 
Based: Tunisia 
 
Sector: Water technology 
 
Number of staff: 22 
 
Investment raised: $4 million 
The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo

Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic

Power: 242bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Price: Dh136,814

Tomorrow 2021
THE BIO

Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren

Favourite travel destination: Switzerland

Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers

Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

Results

5pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m; Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer).

5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,400m; Winner: Greeley, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi.

6pm: Emirates Fillies Classic Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 1,600m; Winner: Marzaga, Jim Crowley, Ana Mendez.

6.30pm: Emirates Colts Classic Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 1,600m; Winner: Jawaal, Jim Crowley, Majed Al Jahouri.

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m; Winner: AF Ashras, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel.

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Ahmed Al Mehairbi.

UPI facts

More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Updated: July 17, 2025, 7:09 AM`