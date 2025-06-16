German court jails Syrian doctor for crimes against humanity

A German court on Monday sentenced a Syrian doctor to life in prison for crimes against humanity after he tortured prisoners at military hospitals under former ruler Bashar Al Assad's regime.

The crimes committed by Alaa Mousa, 40, during the Syrian civil war were "part of a brutal reaction by Assad's dictatorial, unjust regime", said Christoph Koller, the presiding judge at the higher regional court in Frankfurt.

Mousa was accused of torturing patients at military hospitals in Damascus and Homs on 18 occasions between 2011 and 2012.

In one instance, he was said to have burnt the genitals of a teenage boy and in another case, to have killed a detainee who resisted a beating with an injection.

As well as crimes against humanity, the court found Mousa guilty of murder, torture and war crimes.

The defendant denied the charges in the trial, which came to a close a few months after Mr Al Assad's overthrow in December 2024.

Mousa arrived in Germany in 2015 on a visa for highly skilled workers at the same time as hundreds of thousands of Syrians were fleeing the civil war.

He continued to practise medicine in Germany, working as an orthopaedic doctor until he was arrested in June 2020.

A former employer told German media they knew nothing of his past in Syria's military hospitals, and that colleagues described him as "unremarkable".

According to prosecutors, Mousa's patients – often political opponents detained by the government – were tortured and "not infrequently killed".

In one case, he was accused of pouring flammable liquid on a prisoner's wounds before setting them on fire and kicking him in the face so hard that three of his teeth were lost.

Other inmates were kicked and beaten, sometimes with medical tools, according to prosecutors.

A torn portrait of Bashir Al Assad, that appears to have been arranged, inside the Presidential Palace on December 10, 2024 in Damascus, Syria after parts of the palace were ransacked. Getty Images

During the trial, the court heard testimony from colleagues and detainees, who said they recognised the accused, according to German weekly Der Spiegel.

One former inmate said he had been forced to carry the bodies of patients who died after Mousa's lethal injections, Der Spiegel reported.

Another witness said the military hospital where he was held in Damascus had been known as a "slaughterhouse".

At the opening of the trial in 2022, Mousa told the court he had witnessed beatings, but denied striking patients.

The accused said he was too afraid of the military police "in control" at the hospital to speak out.

"I felt sorry for them, but I couldn't say anything, or it would have been me instead of the patient," he said.

Germany has tried several supporters of Mr Al Assad's regime under the legal principle of "universal jurisdiction", which allows for serious crimes to be prosecuted even if they were committed in a different country.

The first global trial over state-sponsored torture in Syria under the Assad government opened in 2020 in Koblenz, in western Germany.

The accused in the trial, a former army colonel, was found guilty of crimes against humanity and sentenced to life in jail in 2022.

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90 3')

MATCH INFO Alaves 1 (Perez 65' pen) Real Madrid 2 (Ramos 52', Carvajal 69')

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

About Karol Nawrocki • Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances. • A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April. • Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings. • Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

%3Cp%3EThe%20Department%20of%20Culture%20and%20Tourism%20-%20Abu%20Dhabi%E2%80%99s%20Arabic%20Language%20Centre%20will%20mark%20International%20Women%E2%80%99s%20Day%20at%20the%20Bologna%20Children's%20Book%20Fair%20with%20the%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Translation%20Conference.%20Prolific%20Emirati%20author%20Noora%20Al%20Shammari%2C%20who%20has%20written%20eight%20books%20that%20%20feature%20in%20the%20Ministry%20of%20Education's%20curriculum%2C%20will%20appear%20in%20a%20session%20on%20Wednesday%20to%20discuss%20the%20challenges%20women%20face%20in%20getting%20their%20works%20translated.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Visit Abu Dhabi culinary team's top Emirati restaurants in Abu Dhabi Yadoo’s House Restaurant & Cafe For the karak and Yoodo's house platter with includes eggs, balaleet, khamir and chebab bread. Golden Dallah For the cappuccino, luqaimat and aseeda. Al Mrzab Restaurant For the shrimp murabian and Kuwaiti options including Kuwaiti machboos with kebab and spicy sauce. Al Derwaza For the fish hubul, regag bread, biryani and special seafood soup.

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings