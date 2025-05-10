Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz walk along a makeshift memorial for fallen Ukrainian defenders, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, at the Independence Square in Kyiv. Reuters

News

Europe

European leaders in Ukraine to show support for Zelenskyy

Calls for ceasefire from France, UK, Poland and new German Chancellor Merz

Damien McElroy
Damien McElroy

May 10, 2025