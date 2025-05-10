European leaders in Ukraine to show support for Zelenskyy

European leaders travelled to Kyiv on Saturday with a co-ordinated call for a one-month ceasefire that would allow space for negotiations to end the three-year Ukraine-Russia conflict. France's President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer paid the visit to demonstrate their commitment to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/">Ukraine</a>. It is the first time the leaders of the four countries travelled together to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/07/biden-calls-trumps-pressure-on-ukraine-modern-day-appeasement/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/07/biden-calls-trumps-pressure-on-ukraine-modern-day-appeasement/">Ukraine</a> as Chancellor Merz made his first visit to Ukraine as Germany’s leader. The trip coincided with US President Donald Trump's call for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/">Russia</a> to agree to a 30-day ceasefire to allow for peace talks. He called for "a 30-day unconditional ceasefire" on his Truth Social network after speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Trump</a> said that "both countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations" to halt the conflict, which started when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. The northern European Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit on Friday was dominated by Ukraine, which has been invited into "an enhanced partnership" with the grouping. In Kyiv, the leaders heard from Mr Zelenskyy with an update on plans to create a military comprising air, land, maritime and regeneration forces. "We reiterate our backing for President Trump’s calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace," the joint statement said. "Alongside the US, we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace. "We are clear the bloodshed must end, Russia must stop its illegal invasion, and Ukraine must be able to prosper as a safe, secure and sovereign nation within its internationally recognised borders for generations to come. "We will continue to increase our support for Ukraine. Until Russia agrees to an enduring ceasefire, we will ratchet up pressure on Russia's war machine." Alexander Stubb, Finland's President, said he saw an opportunity to create a Ukrainian advantage over its adversary. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/09/putin-tells-victory-day-parade-whole-of-russia-backs-ukraine-offensive/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/09/putin-tells-victory-day-parade-whole-of-russia-backs-ukraine-offensive/">Russia</a> was "militarily and economically in a much worse position than perhaps we sometimes read in the public eye“, he said. "Russia cannot sustain the situation, so let's maximise the pressure. I feel carefully optimistic that at this particular moment in time, we're moving in the right direction, both militarily on the ground, as Zelenskyy has pointed out, and also in terms of the ceasefire and the peace process." During the joint visit, the leaders were expected to pay their respects to the fallen defenders and casualties of Russia’s war in Maidan, where flags are placed by Ukrainians to remember the dead. Efforts to regenerate Ukraine’s armed forces after any peace deal are now dominating the European agenda. Speaking at the London Defence Summit, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's ambassador to the UK and a former commander of its forces, predicted a time when Europe would depend on his country's military to safeguard the continent from emerging threats. "We are extremely grateful to you, our partners, because without your help, with money and weapons, [and] without political and moral support, I would not to be here today," he said. "Western assistance helped us not to fall and to survive. "But today in the year 2025 such support is probably not enough, despite the fact it is still very important. [The] war continues to escalate every day. "If Nato starts adopting technology to be able to reach the level of innovation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine it can reach our level of 2024 in about five years.”