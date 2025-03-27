Iraqi Kurdish men mourn at a mosque in northern Iraq during the funeral procession of a migrant woman and her three children who drowned in the English Channel. EPA
News

Europe

Family of Iraqi Kurd missing from deadliest Channel crossing demand answers

Father tells inquiry into tragedy that killed at least 27 people: 'We won’t rest until we know what happened'

Paul Carey
March 27, 2025