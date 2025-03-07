An F-35 Lightning drops an RAF Paveway IV precision-guided bomb. More fighters and missiles will be needed if the US deserts the European alliance, say experts. Photo: Ministry of Defence
Mind the gap: European defence struggles to bridge the holes left by a US pullback

Defending Europe without US support means boosting spending especially on new equipment, which already represents one third of defence budgets

Thomas Harding
March 07, 2025