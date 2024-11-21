Syrians suspected of people smuggling arrested in raids across Europe

At least 20 people have been arrested across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe/" target="_blank">Europe</a> in a series of raids to halt a major international operation targeting a Syrian organised <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/crime" target="_blank">crime</a> group considered one of continent's most significant people-smuggling networks. The German-led investigation, supported by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) and co-ordinated alongside Europol and Eurojust, involved police in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/austria" target="_blank">Austria</a>, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/netherlands" target="_blank">Netherlands</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/poland" target="_blank">Poland</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bosnia-and-herzegovina/" target="_blank">Bosnia and Herzegovina</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/serbia/" target="_blank">Serbia</a>. Those arrested are alleged to be responsible for the smuggling of at least 750 Syrian <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/migrants" target="_blank">migrants</a> into the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk" target="_blank">UK</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany" target="_blank">Germany</a>, charging each one between €4,500 and €12,000 ($4,735 and $12,635). Once in Europe, migrants would be moved through the Balkans and then into Eastern Europe, before being taken to Germany. In some cases about 100 people would be moved at a time. Those continuing on to the UK would be transported through the Netherlands and onwards in boats or HGVs. Wider members of the criminal network are thought to have been active in up to 20 countries since 2021. Among those arrested is Iraqi citizen Hussam Al Ramli, 35, who was apprehended by NCA investigators at his home in Bilston, UK. He is alleged to have arranged for migrants to illegally cross the border from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/belarus" target="_blank">Belarus</a> to Poland on behalf of the crime group, then organised their onward journeys to the Polish-German border. He is also accused of advertising the service on the internet. Polish police officers accompanied the NCA to the arrest in Wolverhampton and Al Ramli now faces being sent to Poland where he is wanted for people-smuggling offences. He is expected to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court for extradition proceedings. Other raids saw alleged members of the criminal network apprehended in Germany (four arrests), Austria (six), Serbia (six), and Bosnia and Herzegovina (three). Searches were also carried out in the Netherlands. Vehicles, cash and electronic equipment, including phones and computers, were seized. "This was a major operation targeting a dangerous and harmful, international people-smuggling network operating in multiple countries and impacting on the UK," NCA director of investigations John Denley said. "This arrest, done alongside our Polish colleagues, means this individual will now face justice in Poland. "Along with partners we have targeted a significant people-smuggling gang operating in the UK and across Europe, which is why international co-operation was so crucial. Tackling people smuggling is a key priority for the NCA and we are putting more resource into targeting, disrupting and dismantling the groups behind it than ever before. This includes working closely with our European partners to target these networks that threaten our border security, see people as a commodity and put lives at risk." Britain's Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said: "We will stop at nothing to root out criminal networks wherever we find them. This includes working with partners overseas in collective pursuit of organised criminal smuggling gangs. "The UK's National Crime Agency has played a critical role in this major international operation, which is exactly why, with our new Border Security Command, we are investing more funding and resource into this vital work. This significant arrest is another prime example of the kind of work we will deliver more of. Criminals profiteering from human suffering should be in no doubt that we will dismantle their networks and end this evil trade."