An arrest is made in Wolverhampton, UK in connection with the case. Photo: NCA
News

Europe

Syrians suspected of people smuggling arrested in raids across Europe

Members of alleged criminal network are thought to have been active in 20 countries since 2021

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

November 21, 2024

