Spain to legalise residency of hundreds of thousands of migrants

About 300,000 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/migrants" target="_blank">migrants</a> living in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/spain" target="_blank">Spain</a> illegally are set to be granted residency and work permits, Elma Saiz, the country's Migration Minister, said on Wednesday. The policy will take effect next May and will be repeated each year for the next three years as Spain looks to expand the country's ageing workforce. The country has remained largely open to receiving migrants as other European nations seek to tighten their borders to block illegal crossings and asylum seekers. Ms Saiz said on Wednesday that Spain needs about 250,000 registered foreign workers a year to maintain its welfare state. She said the legalisation policy is not aimed solely at “cultural wealth and respect for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/human-rights" target="_blank">human rights</a>, it’s also prosperity". “Today, we can say Spain is a better country,” she told national broadcaster Radio Nacional de España. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has often described his government's migration policies as a means to deal with the country's low birth rate. The policy, approved on Tuesday by Mr Sanchez's leftist minority coalition government, simplifies administrative procedures for short and long-term <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/visas" target="_blank">visas</a> and provides migrants with more labour protection. It extends a visa previously offered to job-seekers for three months to one year. In August, Mr Sanchez visited three West African nations to try to address irregular migration to Spain’s Canary Islands. The archipelago off the coast of Africa is seen by many as a step towards continental <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe/" target="_blank">Europe</a>, with young men from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mali/" target="_blank">Mali</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/senegal/" target="_blank">Senegal</a>, Mauritania and elsewhere embarking on dangerous sea voyages seeking better job opportunities abroad or fleeing violence and political instability at home. By mid-November, about 54,000 migrants had reached Spain this year by sea or land, according to the country's Interior Ministry. The exact number of foreigners living in Spain illegally is not clear. Many such migrants make a living in Spain's underground economy as fruit pickers, caretakers, delivery drivers, or other low-paid but essential jobs often passed over by Spaniards. Without legal protection, they can be vulnerable to exploitation and abuse. Ms Saiz said the new policy would help to prevent abuse and "combat mafias, fraud and the violation of rights." Spain's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/economy" target="_blank">economy</a> is among the fastest-growing in the EU this year, boosted in part by a strong rebound in tourism after the pandemic. In 2023, Spain issued 1.3 million visas to foreigners, the government said.