Migrants arrive at the harbour in Los Cristianos, Tenerife, in Spain, on November 18. EPA
Migrants arrive at the harbour in Los Cristianos, Tenerife, in Spain, on November 18. EPA

News

Europe

Spain to legalise residency of hundreds of thousands of migrants

About 300,000 migrants living in Spain will be legalised each year for the next three years

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

November 20, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London