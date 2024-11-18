Sweden and Finland advise citizens how to prepare for potential war

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sweden" target="_blank">Sweden</a> has sent out millions of pamphlets advising residents how to prepare for possible war while <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/finland" target="_blank">Finland</a> has launched a new website on preparedness, as the war between Russia and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine" target="_blank">Ukraine</a> grinds on. The move follows the Nordic neighbours dropping decades of military non-alignment to join <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/defence" target="_blank">defence</a> alliance <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nato/" target="_blank">Nato</a> after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia" target="_blank">Russia</a>'s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. "The security situation is serious and we all need to strengthen our resilience to face various crises and ultimately war," said Mikael Frisell, director of the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) which sent out the brochures. Since the start of the war, Stockholm has repeatedly urged its citizens to prepare mentally and logistically for the possibility of armed conflict. After the end of the Cold War, the country drastically slashed defence spending as it focused military efforts on international peacekeeping missions. But it reversed course after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. Stockholm has since reintroduced limited conscription, vastly increased defence spending and reopened a garrison on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland. Sweden has strengthened bomb shelters, shored up drinking water supplies and transport infrastructure, appointed a minister of civil defence and established a Psychological Defence Agency aimed at combating disinformation. The 32-page booklet <i>If Crisis or War Comes</i>, of which distribution started on Monday, contains information about how to prepare for war, natural disasters and cyber or terrorist attacks. Sent to 5.2 million households over the next two weeks, it is an updated version of a pamphlet that Sweden has issued five times since the Second World War. The new version does not mention Russia, Ukraine or other country by name. Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin made waves in January when he warned "there could be war in Sweden". Sweden's army chief at the time, Micael Byden, also caused alarm only days later when he said "Swedes have to mentally prepare for war". The country has not gone to war in more than two centuries. "Military threat levels are increasing. We must be prepared for the worst-case scenario – an armed attack on Sweden," the pamphlet says. Advice includes stocking up on non-perishable food and water, keeping cash on hand, and growing fruit and vegetables in gardens. The previous version from 2018 was the first time the pamphlet had been sent out since 1961 at the height of the Cold War. MSB said the updated booklet had a stronger focus on preparing for war than in 2018. The brochure is available in print in Swedish and English, and digital versions are available in several other languages including Arabic, Farsi, Ukrainian, Polish, Somali and Finnish. Meanwhile, in a separate move, the government in Finland launched a website gathering information on being prepared for various crises. Finland shares a 1,340km border with Russia and Helsinki has maintained a higher level of preparedness. But after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Finland announced plans to build a 200km border fence with Russia. Three metres tall and topped with barbed wire, it is due to be completed by 2026. The country last year closed its eight border crossings with Russia, after an flow of migrants which Helsinki claimed was a hybrid attack orchestrated by Moscow.